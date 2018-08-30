Letter: Proud of Canadian flag

What is it with all these flags that keep popping up? First a rainbow one, now another one with more colours and stripes.

I hear these flags are to make people feel accepted or something like that, I think, I don’t really know.

We have a real flag for all Canadians. It is beautiful, red, white with a Maple Leaf – we call it Canada’s flag.

I am very proud of this flag and for everything it means for every Canadian. Every Canadian should have ‘pride’ – the original meaning of this word – to be proud of the flag and to be a Canadian.

A proud Canadian and proud of our flag.

Eva Jensen,

Red Deer