Letter: Quite a pair

Quite the pair

It is amazing the speed of change from renewable item to garbage, during the of Kick it to the Curb weekend.

To the low IQ of the couple that took one shoe from the pair of shoes in Oriole Park area shows you must be a pair.

I understand that you probably can not read this disappointed letter, but maybe someone will explain it to you.

Ed Powell, Red Deer

Re: Sherwood Park teacher dresses in Blackface?

I know that I am not the only one who is heartily sick of ‘political correctness.’ From what I understand, the incident happened at a local talent event in which the judges were emulating various judges who have appeared on televised talent shows. These were Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandell and Mel B.

Blackface is a theatrical makeup, almost truly ebony in colour. Traditionally it was composed of cork grease, or shoe polish. As reported in the news this teacher was wearing dark face makeup — not blackface. Had she done her makeup more skillfully, as some of the makeup artists one finds on YouTube, those watching would have been unaware that it was not her own kin tone. Why on earth would this be offensive or hurtful other than in someone’s somewhat twisted mind? Had the teacher acted with malicious intent or meant it as a mockery, I could definitely see a problem. However, this did not appear to be the case — she was merely acting as Mel B for the local talent show.

The whole incident would probably not have caused any stir were it not for ‘Edmonton activist Bashir Mohamed’. Maybe it is he who needs a little education on when something is truly offensive or derogatory. People in countries around the world have performed in blackface as early as the 1440s, including popular African-American actors in the early 1900s. His thoughtless and uneducated action of tweeting out a harmless photo is indicative of the absolute lack of education and deceitful media presence in our current society, not to mention the growing divisiveness caused by this political nonsense.

For goodness sake let’s have a little common sense — which, I may add, is sadly lacking in this day and age.

Karina Staudinger, Red Deer

Alberta’s power under threat

Large multinational corporations are aggressively eliminating local independent power providers. Shockingly, our government’s regulatory regime has enabled these takeovers and stacked the deck against local Alberta-owned and operated power providers.

A Big Power Monopoly will make life less affordable for all Albertans.

When competition is eliminated choice goes down, rates go up, and local customer service is lost. The market failures of monopolies are well established. This will impact every single Albertan family and business. It doesn’t matter who your current power provider is.

Local independent power providers play an important role in forcing the large multinationals to be competitive. If we allow the competition to be wiped out, monthly power bill rate hikes are right around the corner.

I’m tired of paying sky high distribution fees in my monthly power bill. And while electricity rates are capped, distribution fees are not. Dear Alberta government, we know the difference!

I call on the Alberta Government to stop the power monopoly and prevent energy distribution rate hikes.

I encourage my neighbours to join me in taking action now before it’s too late.

Don Risky, Red Deer