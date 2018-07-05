Letter: Racism in Red Deer?

Re: Is racism alive in Red Deer? Advocate Friday June 29, 2018

I would like to react to Mr. Richards comments. There are always two sides to every story. I’m one of the older people in the aquafit class mentioned by him.

Our reaction to his being in the pool has nothing to do with being a minority. We all like the diversity of Canada’s people. I’m an immigrant myself and I don’t care what colour or religion other people have. I respect them all, as long as they don’t expect special treatment. We are all alike and shouldn’t start screaming “discrimination” right away when we don’t get our way.

We are a water exercise class with an instructor and he does not participate. We are mostly all older and all have our aches and pains, nobody requests special treatment except Mr. Richards.

The Collicutt also has a special program for people with body problems “twinges and hinges”.

And as far as racism in Red Deer is concerned, frustrated people sometimes say things they don’t really mean and which they would never say when calm.

Beatrix Bakker, Red Deer County