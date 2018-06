Concert hall needed

It’s fine and dandy to call for proposals to build a mega hotel on the Riverlands site in downtown Red Deer.

What is that going to do for the citizens of Red Deer? We need a concert hall badly. It seems there is always money for new arenas and sports venues, but what about the arts and culture in Red Deer? Red Deer is falling behind compared to other cities in Alberta.

Lorna Clement, Red Deer