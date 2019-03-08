Letter: Red Deer hosts incredible Canada Winter Games

On behalf of Alberta Sport Connection, thank you Red Deer 2019 Canada Games Host Society, City of Red Deer, all organizers, volunteers and residents of Red Deer for your warm hospitality in hosting the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

You impressed the country and 3,600 athletes and coaches and approximately 20,000 visitors. Over 5,000 amazing volunteers were incredible ambassadors for the Games, Red Deer, and our province.

Hosting Canada’s largest amateur multi-sport event was a huge five-year undertaking, and does not happen without some disruption to the lives of the residents of Red Deer.

Alberta Sport Connection and our provincial and national sport partners will be forever grateful.

The legacy of the Canada Winter Games will continue for decades to come. From the new and upgraded sport infrastructure, including the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; Big Chief Speed Skating Oval; Cross-Country skiing and Biathlon trails; Athletes Village/student residences at Red Deer College; Celebration Plaza; the Arts and Culture Centre; the expansion of the Red Deer Airport; and the upgrade of the Highway 2/Gaetz interchange.

The 2019 Canada Winter Games were an inspiration for everyone to participate in sport and adopt a healthy, active lifestyle. Investing in sport has a positive impact on individuals, communities and society and it contributes to quality of life.

Kudos to the City of Red Deer for showcasing Alberta through sport… The 2019 Canada Winter Games truly was Red Deer’s moment.

Dr. Stephen Norris,

Chair, Alberta Sport Connection