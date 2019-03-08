Letter: Red Deer hosts incredible Canada Winter Games

On behalf of Alberta Sport Connection, thank you Red Deer 2019 Canada Games Host Society, City of Red Deer, all organizers, volunteers and residents of Red Deer for your warm hospitality in hosting the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

You impressed the country and 3,600 athletes and coaches and approximately 20,000 visitors. Over 5,000 amazing volunteers were incredible ambassadors for the Games, Red Deer, and our province.

Hosting Canada’s largest amateur multi-sport event was a huge five-year undertaking, and does not happen without some disruption to the lives of the residents of Red Deer.

Alberta Sport Connection and our provincial and national sport partners will be forever grateful.

The legacy of the Canada Winter Games will continue for decades to come. From the new and upgraded sport infrastructure, including the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre; Big Chief Speed Skating Oval; Cross-Country skiing and Biathlon trails; Athletes Village/student residences at Red Deer College; Celebration Plaza; the Arts and Culture Centre; the expansion of the Red Deer Airport; and the upgrade of the Highway 2/Gaetz interchange.

The 2019 Canada Winter Games were an inspiration for everyone to participate in sport and adopt a healthy, active lifestyle. Investing in sport has a positive impact on individuals, communities and society and it contributes to quality of life.

Kudos to the City of Red Deer for showcasing Alberta through sport… The 2019 Canada Winter Games truly was Red Deer’s moment.

Dr. Stephen Norris,

Chair, Alberta Sport Connection

Previous story
Letter: Red Deer hospital in new location
Next story
Letter: Stop changing the clocks

Just Posted

Blackfalds RCMP: Slippery, snowy road conditions on highway 2 going towards Gasoline Alley

Blackfalds RCMP are advising motorists of hazardous driving conditions on Highway 2… Continue reading

Child advocacy centre lottery granted extension

Tickets on sale until April 7

Leaky and frozen water lines keep workers busy in Red Deer

Mature neighbourhoods with metal water pipes more susceptible

Highway 2 between 32 Street and Highway 11 northbound is closed in Red Deer

Highway 2 northbound between 32 street and Highway 11 in Red Deer… Continue reading

Child porn: 73 charges against central Alberta man

Charges against an Eckville man stand at 73 including sexual assault and… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of manslaughter in wife’s death

MONTREAL — A sentencing hearing for a Montreal man who was convicted… Continue reading

SNC-Lavalin loses court bid for special agreement to avoid criminal prosecution

OTTAWA — SNC-Lavalin has a lost a court bid to have the… Continue reading

Oland resumes testimony at trial for death of multimillionaire father

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Dennis Oland is maintaining his innocence under cross-examination… Continue reading

Freeland thanks U.S. lawmakers for bipartisan support on Meng arrest

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is applauding a bipartisan American… Continue reading

Trudeau apologizes for government’s past mistreatment of Inuit with TB

IQALUIT, Nunavut — James Eetoolook is a 72-year-old tuberculosis survivor among a… Continue reading

Edmonton police charge man for illegal cannabis sales after investigation

Edmonton Police say a 65-year-old man is facing charges related to the… Continue reading

Conservatives’ Kenney promises no change to personal income tax rates

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition leader Jason Kenney says he won’t be making… Continue reading

New faces on Canadian women’s hockey team for world championship in Finland

CALGARY — Six players will make their women’s world hockey championship debut… Continue reading

Most Read