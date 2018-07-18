Letter: Red Deer should changes its name to Rude Deer

A few weeks ago you had a headliner about whether or not out community was racial. (Is racism alive in Red Deer?) And I vote yes, but it goes much deeper than that for reasons unknown. Red Deer is a hostile, confrontational town. People are so rude.

Maybe it is because of the vast drug and alcohol use that makes beligerent behaviour acceptable in the bewildered mind of the addicted. Or perhaps the congestion in traffic and multiple line ups everywhere you go in this over populated city irritates locals. I don’t know. All I can say drawing from my own experiences is that the ignorant, the ballistic and ridiculously rude pool here.

Red Deer should really consider changing the name of the city to Rude Deer. Being a visible minority is not the precursor to being treated with hostility and contempt by total strangers. It just is.

This may be a pretty city, but it has a long way to go before I’d call it pleasant.

Bailey Larroquette, Red Deer