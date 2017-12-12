Letter: Red light cameras should be the mascot

In a city where a red traffic light should be the city mascot, (the city is) now installing speed through green motion cameras, punishing drivers for the symptom rather than make any attempt to fix the problem of 100,000+ people now crammed onto the same streets that used to carry around 54,000. And nothing has been done to expand or improve our road ways but (the city) spends more time and money being concerned about “swimming lanes” per capita rather than roadway capacity.

Every single intersection that is controlled by a traffic light in this city should have an advance to green turning arrow and the lights should be timed more effectively to permit a smoother traffic flow. This would create a safer more effective commute for each and every one of us.

Evan Greely, Red Deer