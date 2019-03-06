Letter: Seeking shelter is basic human need

I take exception to Chris Salomons statements (published Feb. 23 in the Advocate) that it is our own desire to be possessive and controlling that we claim ownership of land, so that all property is bought and sold.

Excuse me, but one of the basic needs of human beings is shelter.

We need to feel secure about that, so we work hard, save money, pay our property and income taxes which benefit everyone and hope that one day we will finally own it. It is at great cost to us in terms of labour and expense that we reach this stage and find that security.

Some of our forefathers came over here in the late 1800s, early 1900s to homestead out west. Through very intensive labour in a harsh climate and using primitive tools, they finally cleared the land and built their homes.

In both cases, I can’t see how anyone could rightfully argue that these people shouldn’t claim ownership. They earned it, and to suggest otherwise is inane.

Sheila Pierce,

Springbrook

