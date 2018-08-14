Letter: Solar panels

City spending

I have to say thank you to the Advocate for keeping taxpayers informed on the nonsense going on at city council. Recently it was reported that the roof of the downtown bus station is going to be the site of more than $500,000 of solar panels that will provide power to the Sorenson station and have some left over power to put into the grid.

Whilst this seems like a good plan, I have to ask, why wasn’t this done right from the start? Instead, our council decided that as it was just taxpayers money we could afford to experiment and they were sold a bill of goods that saw a “living roof” installed on the building at a huge cost. Less than a year later, the “living roof” died, we were told due to lack of maintenance. In fact, it was reported in the Advocate, that a city hall staffer commented that he watched through his office window, as the vegetation died off because no one looked after it. I wonder if the taxpayers of Red Deer ever collected any compensation from the company that installed the “living roof”?

Now here we go again. Administration wants us to believe that the replacement solar panels will be installed for free because there is a grant from the province to cover the cost. I wonder, does this money come from the money tree in Edmonton or from Alberta taxpayers one way or another. Thanks for bringing this to our attention.

George Croome, Red Deer

