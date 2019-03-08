Letter: Stop changing the clocks

As a recent transplant from Saskatchewan where we dumped daylight saving time 50 years ago, I can honestly say changing the clocks is ridiculous.

The argument that changing the clocks give you more daylight is false. The earth turns at a set rate which gives us our day and the tipping back and forth gives us our seasons. If you want more free time in the evening, start your 8 to 5 job earlier. (7 to 4)

Growing up on a farm I have yet to see milk cows with watches or crops growing, ripening or harvested by a clock. We should have a referendum by the voters of Alberta at the next provincial election to see if we want MST or CST and stop this silly flip flopping twice a year.

Wayne Paxman,

Red Deer

Previous story
Letter: Red Deer hosts incredible Canada Winter Games

Just Posted

Blackfalds RCMP: Slippery, snowy road conditions on highway 2 going towards Gasoline Alley

Blackfalds RCMP are advising motorists of hazardous driving conditions on Highway 2… Continue reading

Child advocacy centre lottery granted extension

Tickets on sale until April 7

Leaky and frozen water lines keep workers busy in Red Deer

Mature neighbourhoods with metal water pipes more susceptible

Highway 2 between 32 Street and Highway 11 northbound is closed in Red Deer

Highway 2 northbound between 32 street and Highway 11 in Red Deer… Continue reading

Child porn: 73 charges against central Alberta man

Charges against an Eckville man stand at 73 including sexual assault and… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Sentencing hearing underway for man convicted of manslaughter in wife’s death

MONTREAL — A sentencing hearing for a Montreal man who was convicted… Continue reading

SNC-Lavalin loses court bid for special agreement to avoid criminal prosecution

OTTAWA — SNC-Lavalin has a lost a court bid to have the… Continue reading

Oland resumes testimony at trial for death of multimillionaire father

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Dennis Oland is maintaining his innocence under cross-examination… Continue reading

Freeland thanks U.S. lawmakers for bipartisan support on Meng arrest

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is applauding a bipartisan American… Continue reading

Trudeau apologizes for government’s past mistreatment of Inuit with TB

IQALUIT, Nunavut — James Eetoolook is a 72-year-old tuberculosis survivor among a… Continue reading

Edmonton police charge man for illegal cannabis sales after investigation

Edmonton Police say a 65-year-old man is facing charges related to the… Continue reading

Conservatives’ Kenney promises no change to personal income tax rates

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition leader Jason Kenney says he won’t be making… Continue reading

New faces on Canadian women’s hockey team for world championship in Finland

CALGARY — Six players will make their women’s world hockey championship debut… Continue reading

Most Read