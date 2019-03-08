Letter: Stop changing the clocks

As a recent transplant from Saskatchewan where we dumped daylight saving time 50 years ago, I can honestly say changing the clocks is ridiculous.

The argument that changing the clocks give you more daylight is false. The earth turns at a set rate which gives us our day and the tipping back and forth gives us our seasons. If you want more free time in the evening, start your 8 to 5 job earlier. (7 to 4)

Growing up on a farm I have yet to see milk cows with watches or crops growing, ripening or harvested by a clock. We should have a referendum by the voters of Alberta at the next provincial election to see if we want MST or CST and stop this silly flip flopping twice a year.

Wayne Paxman,

Red Deer