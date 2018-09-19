File photo

Letter: Supply management works for farmers

We have been operating a dairy farm in Innisfail for over 20 years. We farm here with our family. I would like to weigh into the debate on supply management, as it’s important to my family and our community.

Supply management is a system that balances supply and demand, that way over supply and wasted milk doesn’t happen here in Canada, it simply means that we don’t heavily export milk, it keeps our milk local so your glass of milk is from local farms like mine.

Under NAFTA, Americans want access to our market because they have a serious milk over supply problem. They blame this on Canada, however the state of Wisconsin produces more milk than all of Canada, so it wouldn’t take long before they would just fill up Canada too. Milk and milk products are not more expensive here than in the U.S. according to A.C. Nielson. We’re also self-sufficient so we don’t get a dime in subsidies i.e consumer tax dollars from the government (unlike every other dairy market in the world).

Canada also has stricter milk quality and cheese standards compared to the Americans. Why would we want a lesser quality product? Added hormones are completely illegal in my cows.

I support agriculture commodities that rely on exporting. It always has been possible to defend the interests of all different types of farmers that exist in our community.

Supply management works for us farmers, consumers and our communities.

Pieter IJff, Red Deer County

Previous story
Letter: Three amigos

Just Posted

Central Alberta school districts are graded on their no-smoking policies

ASH wants them to tighten restrictions on tobacco, vaping, as well as cannabis

Free film shown in Red Deer Thursday to celebrate Recovery Day

A free film will be shown in Red Deer on Thursday about… Continue reading

Alberta Environment approvals taking too long: Red Deer County

Projects to fix a culvert can take two years to get the green light

Runningbird, Wanner disappearances remain among Red Deer’s unsolved cases

The two indigenous women haven’t been seen in decades

Cannabis retailers have sights on Gasoline Alley

Red Deer County approves two development permit applications for cannabis retailers

WATCH: Red Deer students take part in annual run

Dawe/St. Pat’s Run reaches 40th anniversary

Hushing my buzz: Alberta finance minister says cannabis warehouse will be secret

EDMONTON — Alberta is starting to stockpile marijuana but isn’t saying where… Continue reading

Relatives mourn death of Calgary-area woman killed by pet dog protecting child

CALGARY — Relatives of a Calgary-area woman killed by her own pet… Continue reading

Florence death toll climbs to 37; Trump visits stricken area

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The death toll from Hurricane Florence climbed to at… Continue reading

Toronto election proceeding with 25 wards after court sides with province

TORONTO — Ontario’s top court has sided with the provincial government in… Continue reading

Scheer welcomes former Liberal MP Alleslev to Conservative caucus

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer is trying to fire up his Conservative troops… Continue reading

Trudeau says Canada wants to see ‘movement’ before signing revised NAFTA deal

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signalled today that Canada wants more… Continue reading

Uber driver suing Bucs’ QB Winston over groping incident

PHOENIX — A female Uber driver in Arizona is suing Tampa Bay… Continue reading

Thousands of fans request grand jury probe of Prince’s death

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands of Prince fans are asking federal authorities to open… Continue reading

Most Read