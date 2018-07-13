Letter: Take time to mourn

re: Parents of player killed in crash sue truck driver, bus maker

I think it’s sad when grief becomes overshadowed by greed. No amount of money heals a broken heart when you lose a beloved son. Why wait until a tragedy to decide that perhaps seat belts on all buses is a good safety measure? So what if (this hockey player) might have taken over the family farm? Who says he would have made millions playing in the NHL? Many people have lost sons and daughters in various tragedies. There is no dollar value on a young life and no one knows how a person will turn out as an adult. There are no children and no spouse needing money to carry on – why do you deserve a big wad of cash? You’re already going to get more money than most people in your position get when their child dies. Allow yourselves to mourn – channel your sadness toward doing something positive in (your son’s) memory. You won’t find peace in money. Life doesn’t work that way.

Diane Cingel, Red Deer

