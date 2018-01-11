Letter: Safety hazard near Veterans Park

I think the concrete abutment on the NW corner of Ross st and 49th Ave is a traffic hazard. It has been crashed into so many times.I don’t think the income from the 7 metres to the north of this hazard come close to the cost of the repairs to this structure. The removal of the abutment would not take away from veterans park and would create a free flow of traffic right though 49th Ave.

Look at the picture it is almost always covered with city hazard signs. Veterans park would look much better without this broken concrete abutment.

There are distracted drivers, inattentive drivers and careless drivers. But to have a concrete traffic hazard in a lane of flow through traffic these drivers and all drivers is a serious safety hazard and totally unexpected.

Leo Leonard, Red Deer

Most Read

