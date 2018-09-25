Letter: Tzeporah Berman at ATA event

As I now understand it, Tzeporah Berman (the anti-Christ when it comes to all things oil patch) is scheduled to spread her poisonous anti-pipeline/anti-Oil “vitriol” in Enoch Alberta next month. Let’s see…. the theme here seems to be “let’s rile up the Indigenous population and we’ll win.” After all, it worked in B.C., so why not here.

This is nothing but “anti-Alberta” propaganda (but of course, “that’s what she’s known for”). The real puzzle here is this insanity is being initiated/hosted by the Alberta Teachers’ Association. What don’t they understand about the first name in their union…Alberta? This to me spells stupidity at the highest level. Who is at the head of this in the ATA and why is he or she still in their position?

As Rick Bell said in his recently published article regarding this, it’s worrisome these people (teachers) are spreading this crap to our kids.

I think it would behoove the ATA to (again as Mr. Bell stated), un-invite this inappropriate speaker and get someone who actually cares about the good of Alberta and wants to foster a better living environment for the kids that are going to have to bear the brunt of this woman’s idiocy.

Bobbie Norman, Airdrie