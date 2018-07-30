Letter: Vote wisely

We are targets.

We’ve been targets since the NDP and the Liberals came to power through what can only be described as a “protest vote” in the last elections.

Alberta’s oil patch has been attacked by those who should be supporting Canada’s most profitable industry. The Liberals are even adding new tougher regulations that will all but put our economy into the toilet. This is tantamount or even “worse than” what happened when another Trudeau introduced the “National Energy Program” – which is still sapping resources, cash and jobs from the west.

Albertans need to get together and make sure the “current administrations” (Premier Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) do not get another chance at totally “devastating” this province and indeed, the oil industry itself.

Vote wisely people. It’s only one more year until we get the chance to “take out the trash.”

Bobbie Norman, Airdrie