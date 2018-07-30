Letter: Vote wisely

We are targets.

We’ve been targets since the NDP and the Liberals came to power through what can only be described as a “protest vote” in the last elections.

Alberta’s oil patch has been attacked by those who should be supporting Canada’s most profitable industry. The Liberals are even adding new tougher regulations that will all but put our economy into the toilet. This is tantamount or even “worse than” what happened when another Trudeau introduced the “National Energy Program” – which is still sapping resources, cash and jobs from the west.

Albertans need to get together and make sure the “current administrations” (Premier Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) do not get another chance at totally “devastating” this province and indeed, the oil industry itself.

Vote wisely people. It’s only one more year until we get the chance to “take out the trash.”

Bobbie Norman, Airdrie

Previous story
Opinion: Alberta can spur entrepreneurship by cutting personal income taxes
Next story
Dyer: Where Will It All End?

Just Posted

Some Gasoline Alley businesses concerned about losing service road

Service road on west side of Hwy 2 was closed last week and is being torn up

New transit technology coming to Red Deer

Six buses to test equipment

Nova Scotia’s tidal energy ambitions won’t end with project setback, experts say

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s bid to become a world leader in tidal… Continue reading

Heat warning issued for Central Alberta

Environment Canada says temperature to hit close to 30 C today

AHS promises to fill 27 nursing positions at Red Deer hospital’s ER

12 vacancies will be filled and 15 new positions added

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Lost Neil Young and Joni Mitchell concert recordings uncovered by archivists

Live concert recordings of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell considered lost for… Continue reading

Quebec police investigating after Premier Philippe Couillard’s boat sinks

SAINT-PRIME, Que. — Authorities are investigating after a fishing boat belonging to… Continue reading

New Brunswick Speaker apologizes for comments deemed as harassment

FREDERICTON — The Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature has issued a… Continue reading

Funerals held today for two people killed in Toronto’s Danforth shooting

TORONTO — Mourners converged on two private funeral services on Monday to… Continue reading

Manitoba government moves a step closer to carbon price for large emitters

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is moving a step closer to charging… Continue reading

Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

NEW YORK — Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a… Continue reading

Bombardier gets US$303-million order for commuter trains to serve Greater Paris

MONTREAL — Bombardier’s rail division has received an order for 36 Francilien… Continue reading

50 years on, McDonald’s isn’t messing with its Big Mac

NEW YORK — McDonald’s is fighting to hold onto customers as the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month