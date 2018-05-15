Letter: Watch out for pedestrians

watch out for pedestrians

Why is it drivers see crosswalk signals flashing and choose to ignore them almost hitting someone crossing with the signal? Ever since the western 67th St. roundabout was opened in all directions, I have been almost struck by a car at this intersection on an almost daily basis. I work in Edgar Industrial by the CP Rail yard.

After I activate the crossing signal on the Johnstone Drive side closest to the Golden West Plaza, drivers coming off the roundabout seem to think they do not have to obey the signal and yield to the pedestrian right-of-way. It doesn’t just happen there either. Over the six years I have lived in Red Deer, I have been almost struck by a car numerous times while crossing with a crossing signal. Johnstone Drive roundabout is the worst place in my experience. If someone can get Alberta Peace Officer service on board with catching these drivers who are blatantly ignoring the lit signals, then maybe things will be a lot safer for pedestrians in this town.

John Williams, Red Deer

Previous story
Today’s Editorial Cartoon: Saturday, May 12, 2018

Just Posted

Supreme Court hearing for parents convicted in toddler’s meningitis death

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada is to hear an appeal… Continue reading

National home sales fall 14% to lowest level in 5 years, prices down 11%

TORONTO — The Canadian Real Estate Association says national home sales sank… Continue reading

Up to 35 cannabis stores can crop up in Red Deer upon legalization

City council sets rules for retail sales

Palestinians bury dead after bloodiest Gaza day since 2014

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — Thousands joined funeral processions Tuesday for some of… Continue reading

Europe, Iran seek to save nuclear deal after US pullout

BRUSSELS — Major European powers sought Tuesday to keep Iran in a… Continue reading

WATCH: Third annual A Night at the Ranch continues to raise awareness and funds for mental health

A unique rodeo tradition continues to gather steam at the Daines Rodeo… Continue reading

Marchessault, Fleury lead Knights over Jets as Vegas evens series 1-1

Golden Knights 3 Jets 1 WINNIPEG — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and… Continue reading

Wednesday is Conscious Kindness Day

Spread kindness with #LoveLocalRD

Canadians get a taste of wedding festivities with royal-inspired treats

Royal love is in the air at Le Dolci in Toronto’s west… Continue reading

‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder dies at age 69

Canadian born “Superman” actress Margot Kidder has died at age 69, a… Continue reading

Canada beats Latvia in OT, Czechs edge Austria at ice hockey

HERNING, Denmark — Canada bounced back from a loss to Finland by… Continue reading

Some disappointments and a few pleasant surprises as Jays hit the quarter mark

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays enjoyed a strong opening month before… Continue reading

Mom helps save Colorado girl from bear attack, officials say

DENVER — A 5-year-old Colorado girl attacked by a black bear outside… Continue reading

Canada’s screen industry not alarmed over axed Canadian-shot shows

TORONTO — The recent cancellation of several Canadian-shot series doesn’t seem to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month