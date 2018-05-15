Letter: Watch out for pedestrians

watch out for pedestrians

Why is it drivers see crosswalk signals flashing and choose to ignore them almost hitting someone crossing with the signal? Ever since the western 67th St. roundabout was opened in all directions, I have been almost struck by a car at this intersection on an almost daily basis. I work in Edgar Industrial by the CP Rail yard.

After I activate the crossing signal on the Johnstone Drive side closest to the Golden West Plaza, drivers coming off the roundabout seem to think they do not have to obey the signal and yield to the pedestrian right-of-way. It doesn’t just happen there either. Over the six years I have lived in Red Deer, I have been almost struck by a car numerous times while crossing with a crossing signal. Johnstone Drive roundabout is the worst place in my experience. If someone can get Alberta Peace Officer service on board with catching these drivers who are blatantly ignoring the lit signals, then maybe things will be a lot safer for pedestrians in this town.

John Williams, Red Deer