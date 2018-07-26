Letter: What about water?

What about water?

Every lake and every river in Canada is part of the water cycle for all Canadians. Drinkable water is a universal life need. We allow industries to extract water from standing and flowing water bodies and also from underground aquifers. Once the water has been used and become toxic it is returned to either underground or surface water systems.

If the recently passed federal waters bill is enacted, industry will continue to have unregulated access to our fresh water systems. (Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau promised to change the (previous) government’s permissive waters act. He hasn’t. This unchanged water act is now in the hands of the senate.

The current wanton use of water is both a national and local matter. There is a soccer-ball size water pipeline in the ditch beside Hwy 2A. It leads to a new gas fracking site, about half way between Red Deer and Sylvan Lake.

The Council of Canadians provides valuable water information. Check us out and act for responsible water use. Water is the life-blood of the ecosystem of which we are a part.

Janet Walter, Red Deer