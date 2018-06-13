Letter: What’s next?

Allowing “X” on identification

As reported in Saturday’s Advocate, Service Alberta will now allow people who do not identify as male (M) or female (F) to register themselves as X. Is this a good idea? While we’re expanding the notion of gender, would anyone object to expanding other categories?

My AB operator’s licence indicates my hair color is grey. I’m sorry but I really don’t self-identify as someone with grey hair. It’s more of a dashing silver. Can we please have a silver option? And while we’re at it, neither do I identify as a 175 cm (height) person. It’s more like 200 cm. I’ve been told all my life to stand tall and now I’m feeling it. And the 85 kg in the weight category just isn’t me. I identify with 68 kg. Would it be ok to change that?

I’m proud to be a progressive thinker. Any other categories we should consider expanding?

Terry Wiebe, Red Deer

Previous story
Opinion: Trump’s trade delusion and tweet outbursts

Just Posted

Red Deer County approves major commercial/industrial development near Penhold

Looking to the future, Red Deer County began work on creating a… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

New look proposed for three future Red Deer neighbourhoods

Less prominent front attached garages favoured

Legion to close for renovations end of June

Red Deer Legion to re-open in the fall

Be a Scot for a day at Red Deer Highland Games

The 71st annual event is June 23 at Westerner Park

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

Former RDC Kings hockey player Nick Fountain well on the road to recovery

Nick Fountain is usually heavy into his off-season training regime by this… Continue reading

Red Deer remembers ‘staples of community’

Cecil Swanson and his son Gary Swanson died Friday in Red Deer

Updated: Four inmates escape Red Deer Remand

Police continue to look for three prisoners; One captured

Murder trial begins for white man charged with killing Indigenous man

HAMILTON — The second-degree murder trial of a white homeowner charged with… Continue reading

Soccer at sunrise: Alberta extending liquor service hours during World Cup

EDMONTON — World Cup fans in Alberta will be able to gather… Continue reading

Don’t call 911 if your pizza isn’t ready on time, police say

LEEDS, Ont. — Starvation can be a life or death matter, but… Continue reading

Nunavut members of the legislature to vote on removing premier

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Members of the Nunavut legislature are to vote Thursday… Continue reading

Stigma a major issue for many young people with Type 1 diabetes, study finds

TORONTO — At 16, Michael Wright was shocked to learn he had… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month