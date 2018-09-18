Letter: Where are the momentos at living memorial garden?

I recently drove from Calgary to Red Deer to visit my 90-year-old mother and on route thought I would stop to see my father’s tree at the living memorial garden (Memorial Tree Park) south of Costco along Gasoline Alley.

My mother had told me that she had to have the bench we installed removed for easier access for mowers when the park was transferred to the County of Red Deer for maintenance, but I was very surprised and saddened to see all mementos had been removed from all the trees in the park.

As a family we had put a tree ring, stones, solar light and a birdhouse up within the ring as mementos for our dad.

It took me a while to even find dad’s tree as everything had been removed, as well as all the mementos on and around every other memorial tree in the park, with the exception of the small name plates.

I was almost in tears looking around at all the trees that had personal trinkets, flowers, pictures etc, that were now all gone. My mother knew about the bench but not about everything else that was removed and she was extremely upset.

She and I are now curious what happened to our personal mementos.

When families were told they could commemorate their loved ones with a living tree, I’m sure they felt, as we did, that the park would be kept as the type on memorial it was.

It is also a park that has not been designed for family members with mobility challenges to access.

We are extremely disappointed and saddened by this.

Jill Stewart, Calgary

Previous story
Today’s Editorial Cartoon: September, 18, 2018
Next story
Opinion: Canada’s trade hurdle is all about supply management

Just Posted

Red Deer County backs Canadian Finals Rodeo

Council approved $50,000 for the event’s inaugural event in Red Deer

Red Deer convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Police still searching for suspect who robbed 7-Eleven at 40th Avenue and 38th Street

Plan for Red Deer’s growth to the northeast approved by city council.

Coun. Dawe cast the only dissenting vote

2019 Winter Games seeks artisan vendors

A winter market will be set up on the 2019 Canada Winter Games festival grounds

Kick It To The Curb back next month

Great way to get rid of unwanted stuff

UPDATED: Stretching for a good cause at Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer

Funds raised go to Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

Halifax researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada for first time

HALIFAX — For the first time in Atlantic Canadian waters, scientists have… Continue reading

Liberal riding association president blindsided by MP’s defection

OTTAWA — The president of an Ontario Liberal riding association says he… Continue reading

Pope gives bishops more decision-making options

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis decreed on Tuesday that ordinary Catholics should… Continue reading

Hurricane rating system fails to account for deadly rain

TRENTON, N.C. — When meteorologists downgraded Hurricane Florence from a powerful Category… Continue reading

Glad company: Trailer for Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

LOS ANGELES — A beloved nanny is preparing to take to the… Continue reading

Jeremy Dutcher wins Polaris prize for ‘Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa’

TORONTO — Jeremy Dutcher has won the 2018 Polaris Music Prize for… Continue reading

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales rose 0.9 per cent in July

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales increased 0.9 per cent in… Continue reading

China raises tariffs on $60B of US goods in technology fight

BEIJING — China on Tuesday announced a tariff hike on $60 billion… Continue reading

Most Read