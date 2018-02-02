Opinion: Canada paying the price for pipeline intransigence

If Canada’s governments won’t push to get pipeline projects built, Canadians will be the poorer for it.

Canada’s overwhelming dependence on one market for its oil and gas exports comes with a serious price tag. Canadian Western Select crude oil sells at a substantially lower price than oil from other jurisdictions, such as West Texas Intermediary, Brent crude or Mexican Maya crude.

In 2016, Canadians were getting 25 to 30 per cent less per barrel of oil sold into the United States than the price we would command if our oil could get to more lucrative world markets in Asia or Europe.

The end of 2017 delivered the bad news that the situation has only deteriorated and Canada’s price discount approached 50 per cent.

Despite the approvals of Keystone XL pipeline and the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain expansion, oil transport in Canada still faces significant congestion, and slow response by rail companies isn’t alleviating that bottleneck. As Reuters reports, export pipelines are near (or beyond) capacity, and stockpiles of oil are growing. No additional pipeline capacity is expected until at least 2019. Rail is slow to deploy because it’s both a more costly way to ship oil and Canadian shippers face a backlog of grain they also have to move.

The costs to Canadians – citizens and governments – are considerable. As The Fraser Institute calculated in 2016, if Canada could export an additional million barrels of oil to world markets, and get $60 a barrel for its oil (world price as of this writing was US$63.35), Canada would have netted an additional $4.2 billion in export revenues. With a 50 per cent price discount, the situation is even worse today.

The oil price and volume of production drive the Alberta and Saskatchewan crude oil royalty formulas. The importance of price is underscored by the impacts of much lower prices on royalty revenues. In Alberta’s October 2015 budget, royalty revenues were projected to plunge to $1.5 billion in 2015-16 from $5 billion. Royalties from conventional oil production were estimated at $500 million compared with $2.2 billion in 2014-15.

And Saskatchewan’s February 2016 budget update projected oil royalty revenue of $347.9 million in fiscal 2015-16, 38.5 per cent less than previously forecast. Again, the shortfall in government revenues can only worsen as the Canadian/U.S. price differential increases.

In the meantime, U.S. President Donald Trump has opened the spigot on U.S. oil and gas development. The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that in 2019 U.S. production will surpass 10.85 million barrels per day. That beats a previous record high of 10 million barrels per day last seen in 1970. Not only have federal lands been opened for oil prospecting and development, the doors have been flung open on parts of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and offshore development.

U.S. oil exports have also boomed since the ban on exports was lifted in 2015, rising from 400,000 to 2.13 million barrels a day in 2017. Increasingly, the U.S. will compete with Canada for oil export markets, while more of its domestic needs are met by its own producers.

And environmental groups such as Greenpeace and the Rainforest Action Network continue their crusades against the safe development and transport of Canada’s oil and gas resources.

Clearly, it’s critical to Canada’s energy exports that provincial and federal governments work to overcome entrenched resistance to pipeline construction with the same zeal as B.C. Premier John Horgan has pledged to oppose them “with every tool available.”

Lip service, which we’ve seen in plenty, isn’t nearly enough.

Troy Media columnist Kenneth Green is senior director of Natural Resource Studies at the Fraser Institute.

Previous story
Today’s Editorial Cartoon: Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018
Next story
Today’s Editorial Cartoon: Friday, Feb.2, 2018

Just Posted

Investigators rule fire at Meinema Farms was arson

Blackfalds RCMP continue to investigate

Watch: Balzac Billy the groundhog to forecast Alberta’s spring

Groundhog Day predictions on Friday

Nominate a Red Deer-area ‘heritage hero’ for public recognition

Red Deer Heritage Recognition Awards will open nominations in March

High-tech cameras suggest polar bears having tougher time hunting

Researchers have attached tiny cameras to polar bears for a bear’s-eye view… Continue reading

New $1-million hospital finally going up for Medicine River Wildlife Centre

Walls and steel roof will be erected mid-month

WATCH: Five Red Deerians died of drug overdoses in January while 88 others were saved

Rising stats show that street opioids are getting stronger

Effectiveness of flu shot under 20 per cent for dominant strain this season: experts

TORONTO — The effectiveness of this season’s flu shot has been extremely… Continue reading

Bread price-fixing scandal puts focus on Competition Bureau’s immunity program

CALGARY — The national bread price-fixing scandal has sparked heated debate over… Continue reading

Super Fan: 81-year-old has attended every Super Bowl

PORTLAND, Maine — Donald Crisman has more than a half-century of Super… Continue reading

Ontario’s Wiarton Willie predicts six more weeks of winter

Ontarians could see six more weeks of winter after one of the… Continue reading

Trudeau gets questions about veterans, racism, pipelines at Edmonton town hall

EDMONTON — A disabled veteran, an Indigenous woman angry about racism and… Continue reading

Central Alberta students may be on their way to China

Wolf Creek Public Schools partnering with Li Wan Education Bureau

Man tells authorities that he damaged ‘Field of Dreams’ site

A 20-year-old man has told authorities that he drove onto and damaged… Continue reading

Underdog Eagles trying to pull off historic comeback story

America loves comeback stories, the last-to-first variety that features new stars, big… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month