Opinion: Don’t bury globalization, resurrect it

Economic globalization faces a clear and present danger.

The grumblings about the adverse consequences of globalization, the despair about not sharing in its economic benefits, and the disaffection with the global political and social tensions it has created are real.

The cacophony of voices raised in anger against globalization have been getting louder every year. The disconnect in responding to those concerns may derail the future course of globalization.

All these concerns should be addressed in a direct and purposeful manner.

Asking the right questions is a good start toward solutions.

The economic, social and political malaise that feeds the narrative for the globalization dissidents consists of a fairly long list of grievances and concerns.

They start with the current slow or stagnant economic growth. The persistent downturn still lingers after the global financial crisis of 2008 and the Great Recession. The recovery that followed was anemic at best.

In fact, globalization has revealed an international financial system that’s inadequate for the economy of the 21st century. It has spotlighted the fault lines and the structural weakness in the machinery of economic governance. That architecture can’t prevent or withstand the financial shocks of today’s economy.

One of globalization’s most pervasive consequences has been a tidal wave of unemployment. In great part, technology is to blame. These advances have replaced human labour and made whole occupations obsolete.

Globalization has widened the chasm in income and wealth disparity. In great part, that’s because new technology has slowed the wage gains of the middle class.

In economics, one thing leads to another. Globalization has created a chain reaction of political and social polarization. The economic governance system has failed to deliver inclusive prosperity in the face of massive change.

Free-trade agreements are under attack. This disaffection comes from both emerging economies and some developed economies. The critics feel they’ve been shortchanged by the rules of economic engagement and contemporary supply chains. Even the world’s supreme economic powerhouse, the United States, has raised its voice against free trade.

And we can’t forget climate change. Its causes are country specific but its consequences are global. And it requires global action.

Last summer, I went to my favourite beach, on the Greek island of Rhodes. Unfortunately, the beach was under two feet of water and the waves were lapping on the cliffs. Sea levels are on the rise as global warming melts glaciers and icebergs.

Featured columnist

Climate change’s economic impact is a fact of life and it will only become more severe.

Globalization has also unleashed the unprecedented movement of economic migrants and refugees. And that has resulted in dismay and despair among many people who feel pressured by the presence of newcomers. Look no further than the political tribulations of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. She opened the door to almost a million Syrian refugees and is now suffering the political consequences: she can’t form a coalition government and her own party is biting at her heels.

In such circumstances, many citizens feel they’re no longer masters of their own house and that government policies don’t reflect their desire for personal safety and collective well-being.

So globalization takes the blame for the world’s many failures. These include economic and political disruptions, government policies that are out of sync with citizens, high unemployment, unprotected borders, the failure of the middle class to improve its economic prospects and climate change.

But the solution isn’t to dismantle globalization. Rather, we need to work together to improve globalization. Globalization carries great benefits. It can be the great economic equalizer.

Globalization requires a course correction to fulfil its promise.

Troy Media columnist Constantine Passaris is a national research affiliate of the Prentice Institute for Global Population and Economy at the University of Lethbridge.

Previous story
Letters: Red Deer needs aquatic centre

Just Posted

WATCH: Finishing touches being put on Servus Arena

The finishing touches are being put on Red Deer’s newest arena. The… Continue reading

Suspect in police chase in court

RCMP opened fire twice while trying to arrest suspects in vehicle chase in October

New temporary beds will immediately help Red Deer homeless

The 20 new temporary beds approved for Safe Harbour’s warming centre cannot… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP are seeking man posing as a police officer

Suspect is large, in his 30s, with red hair and beard

Update: “Someone knows something” – police

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month