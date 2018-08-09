Opinion: Hothouse Earth

It would be churlish to ask what took them so long. Let us be grateful, instead, that the climate scientists are finally saying out loud what they all knew privately at least 10 years ago.

What 16 of them are now saying, in an article in the ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’, is that if we don’t soon get off the highway we are currently travelling on, we will be irrevocably committed to a ‘Hothouse Earth’. How soon is ‘soon’? Probably no more than 10 to 20 years away. That’s the last exit.

The article has the usual low-key scientific title: ‘Trajectories of the Earth System in the Anthropocene’. The authors never raise their voices, but they do point out that the likeliest of those trajectories – the one we will stay on even if all the promises in the 2015 Paris Accord on climate change are kept – runs right off a cliff.

‘Hothouse Earth’ is not very hospitable to human life. Hundreds of millions or even a billion or two would probably survive, but the damage to agricultural systems would be so extreme that billions more would die. (The authors don’t say this, of course. Putting it into words is too ‘alarmist’ – but the people who actually have to think about these contingencies, like the military in the developed countries, know it very well.)

What the authors are saying is that ‘global warming’ driven directly by human emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases is only part of the problem. In fact, it’s the smaller part. The real threat is the unstoppable natural ‘feedbacks’, triggered by the warming that we have caused, that will take us up to the killing temperatures of Hothouse Earth.

They list 10 of them, the biggest being the loss of Arctic sea-ice, the melting of the permafrost zone, dieback in both the boreal and the Amazon forests, and changes driven by warming in the ocean circulation system. Just triggering one or two of these feedbacks could cause enough additional warming to set off others, like a row of toppling dominoes, and take us up to those lethal temperatures within this century.

Yet the role of these feedbacks in the system was not discussed in the scientific journals, not included in the predictions of future warming issued every four or five years by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and definitely not part of the public debate.

When you make a statement in science, you have to be able to prove it, generally with hard numbers and testable predictions. The hard numbers simply weren’t available yet – and if you go public without that evidence, you will be torn to pieces by your scientific colleagues (who are also your rivals, of course).

So the climate scientists didn’t make grand assertions – but they did manage to get the threshold of two degrees Celsius higher global temperature adopted as the never-exceed target for the IPCC’s efforts to get the warming under control. (Nobody said publicly how they arrived at that number, but it was because the scientists thought that +2 degrees C was about where the feedbacks would start kicking in.)

The scale and trigger-points of the feedbacks have finally been calculated, more or less, and the news is just as bad as the scientists feared. We have already passed the point where a return to the stable climate of the past 14,000 years is possible, and we are on course for Hothouse Earth.

The best we can do is try to stabilize the warming at or just below +2 C, and that will not be possible without major human interventions in the climate system. The ‘Stabilized Earth’ is not a natural stopping place: staying there would require “deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, protection and enhancement of biosphere carbon sinks, efforts to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, (and) possibly solar radiation management….”

You will notice that geo-engineering (“solar radiation management”) is already part of the package, and that it will be down to human beings to manage the entire ecosystem to keep it ‘stable’. As Jim Lovelock, the creator of Earth System Science (‘Gaia’), wrote 39 years ago, we may “wake up one day to find that (we have) the permanent lifelong job of planetary maintenance engineer.”

I haven’t bothered to ask Jim if we are there yet. Of course we are.

Gwynne Dyer’s book ‘Climate Wars’ was published in 2010. Unfortunately, almost every word in it is still true.

Previous story
Today’s Editorial Cartoon: Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018

Just Posted

Many Canadians are driving high, according to new StatCan cannabis data

OTTAWA — A new Statistics Canada survey has found about 1.4 million… Continue reading

Helping nature: Inducing labour avoids cesarean for some moms

Move over, Mother Nature. First-time moms at low risk of complications were… Continue reading

Saudi official says Canada dispute won’t affect oil sales

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic dispute with Canada over… Continue reading

Housing starts lower in July, fewer multiple-unit projects after busy June: CMHC

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says there was a slowdown… Continue reading

Gun violence a ‘significant concern’ for Canadians, Bill Blair says

OTTAWA — Canada’s handgun laws are effective, but the federal government will… Continue reading

WATCH: MusiCamp Alberta musical theatre students practice at Red Deer College

Students learn to cease the day

No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

WASHINGTON — What kind of heart check-up do young athletes need to… Continue reading

Actress Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

HELENA, Mont. — “Superman” actress Margot Kidder’s death has been ruled a… Continue reading

PHOTO: Age on a Page

The exhibit will be open at The Hub on Ross in Red Deer through August

Saudi Arabia reportedly directing selloff of Canadian assets after criticism

TORONTO — As Saudi Arabia continues to escalate its political dispute with… Continue reading

Endangered orca that sparked international rescue plan spotted in B.C. waters

VANCOUVER — An emaciated and endangered killer whale that scientists feared could… Continue reading

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

HALIFAX — Researchers from Canada and the U.S. have used math to… Continue reading

N.B. man dies after single wasp sting, had no idea he was allergic

FREDERICTON — A 43-year-old New Brunswick man has died after being stung… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer has made more than a fashion statement… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month