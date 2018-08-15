Opinion: Integrate Canada’s forgotten Indigenous into the urban mainstream

In 2013, the people of the small outport community of Little Bay Islands, N.L., had to make a very emotional decision.

The local economy had completely dried up. The crab processing plant had closed and the community was far away from government public services. Looking at its bleak prospects, the people of the small community applied for provincial resettlement. If 90 per cent of the community voted in favour of moving, every household would stand to receive between $80,000 and $100,000.

Little Bay Islands, however, was not some isolated bad luck example. Many other outport communities had relocated when faced with similar circumstances. The decision was painful but it represented a chance for a better life with much better prospects for residents.

In fact, official policy in Newfoundland encourages these communities to relocate to larger centres when the economic rationale for the communities cease to exist. The process has not been perfect, of course, but the provincial government estimates it always saves money in relocation over the long term. And it places residents in better circumstances for jobs, schools and hospitals, for example.

Despite some criticism of Newfoundland and Labrador’s resettlement program, no one opposes it. But when we discuss First Nation communities relocating when their circumstances are equally bleak, most Canadians oppose the idea. Many First Nations across Canada live in communities that have long lost any economic raison d’être and generations have continued to live in poverty. Nevertheless, discussing relocation is somehow unconscionable.

In 2006, the debate over First Nation relocation arose when Kashechewan First Nation on the shore of James Bay in northern Ontario was faced with continual flooding. A former Ontario politician wrote a report recommending the community be relocated to nearby Timmins. The report was very blunt in discussing the economic, health and educational opportunities to be gained by relocating.

There are too many Indigenous Little Bay Islands and it’s time the federal government got blunt about relocating people for their own good.

The Māori people of New Zealand represent an interesting case study. Once a very rural people, they have become thoroughly urbanized. Unlike First Nations in Canada, the Māori had fewer qualms about relocating to urban centres in search of greater economic opportunity.

Seeking to understand the problems and challenges confronting the Māori, the New Zealand government commissioned a study. The Hunn Report of 1961 – named after a civil servant Jack Hunn – was thorough and blunt. It recommended many social reforms, but strongly advocated the Māori move to urban centres.

Criticized at the time for advocating proactive social and economic policies to help the Māori transition, the new policy argued for a middle ground, rejecting both separation and assimilation. It’s called integration.

This stands in contrast to Canada’s White Paper of 1969, which advocated for assimilation.

The New Zealand report recommended a policy of encouraging Māori to move to the cities and integrate. It didn’t tell them to forget their language and culture. It was much more concerned with their economic well-being. But the report said that in time, the Māori and the Pākehā (white New Zealanders) would become one people: New Zealanders.

Over the last few decades, the government has been promoting Māori language and culture. Schools now offer Māori language and immersion programs for all children. Although the Māori continue to experience problems, they’re doing much better. Also, most interestingly, they have retained their cultural identity; many Māori cultural and tribal institutions operate in the urban centres. When the Māori migrated to the cities, they created social and cultural institutions that allowed people to continue their community links.

Over the last few decades, the identity of many urban Māori has shifted from a tribal one to a more pan-tribal, national Māori identity.

Although Canada took a different turn than New Zealand, it’s not too late for the federal government to adopt an official policy of encouraging – and, more importantly, providing incentives – for Indigenous migration and integration into Canada’s urban centres.

It’s already happening voluntarily. The government can clearly assist motivated First Nation members to relocate to Canada’s urban centres in a much more intensive way.

Most importantly, the federal government should work with First Nation communities and organizations to help create more Indigenous social and cultural institutions in urban centres to help ease this transition. It should also help fund language immersion programs.

Canada is not New Zealand and the relations between Indigenous peoples and the state are quite different. Māori speak the same language and represent a much higher percentage of New Zealanders.

But official and active help in relocation and integration could provide much more hope and opportunity over the long term for Canada’s forgotten Indigenous peoples.

Troy Media columnist Joseph Quesnel is a research fellow with the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.

Previous story
Opinion: The stakes are low in squabble between Ottawa and Riyadh

Just Posted

Forest fire smoke alert for Central Alberta

Poor air quality and reduced visibility

Women’s Outreach looking for school supplies for low income Central Albertans

With the back-to-school season upon us, Women’s Outreach is looking to the… Continue reading

Red Deerian spreads kindness with one card at a time

One Red Deerian wants to combat bullying by spreading kindness in the… Continue reading

Men posing as repo men attempt to steal vehicle in Red Deer County

Two men attempted to steal a utility vehicle from a Red Deer… Continue reading

Bowden baby in need of surgery

“Help for Alexis” Go Fund Me account

WATCH: Annual Family Picnic at Central Spray and Play

Blue Grass Sod Farms Ltd. held the Annual Family Picnic at the… Continue reading

Turning on Trump doesn’t buy credibility for black Americans

WASHINGTON — For years, Omarosa Manigault Newman stood at Donald Trump’s side,… Continue reading

Senior Chinese monk accused of sexual misconduct quits post

BEIJING — One of China’s most high-profile Buddhist monks has resigned from… Continue reading

Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A priest raped a 7-year-old girl while he was… Continue reading

Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins

GENOA, Italy — Italian emergency workers pulled two more bodies out of… Continue reading

Constellation Brands spending $5 billion to increase stake in Canopy Growth

SMITH FALLS, Ont. — Constellation Brands has signed a deal to invest… Continue reading

Women-owned businesses generate $68,000 less revenue than men’s: survey

TORONTO — When Dionne Laslo-Baker sought a bank loan to expand her… Continue reading

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard’s alleged sex offences case returns to court

TORONTO — The case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard, who faces three… Continue reading

Fredericton woman recounts terrifying moments after gunshots rang out

FREDERICTON — She awoke to the crack of gunfire, the shots fired… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month