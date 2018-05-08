Opinion: Many questions left in Weir ousting

Justice should be blind. It should also not be opaque. In the case of the ousting of Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir from the NDP caucus on Thursday, neither of those fundamental principles was respected.

But first, a recap. Earlier this year, allegations of misconduct were levelled at Weir. Those allegations were initially based on hearsay. Still, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took them seriously enough to appoint an independent investigator.

The investigation did bring to light instances of bad behaviour, albeit on a scale that falls short of what would normally constitute a firing offence. Or at least that is what the NDP leadership thought upon being appraised of the findings.

In Singh’s own words, the investigation “found that Mr. Weir failed to read non-verbal cues in social settings and that his behaviour resulted in significant negative impacts to the complainants.”

Weir claims he is labelled a sexual harasser because, in the words of a statement from his office, he “had probably sat or stood too close to people at social events and engaged them in conversation more than they wished to speak with him.”

The MP may be misrepresenting the findings but, if that is the case, the NDP is declining to set the record straight.

For instance, the party has not attempted to provide a scope for the word “significant” as it applies to the negative impacts that have been endured by the complainants.

Taken strictly at face value, the words used by Singh to describe Weir’s purported transgressions could apply to any MP who has ever been guilty of cornering a person at a Parliament Hill function in the hope of either scoring a date or just a few political points. That would make for a pretty long list.

Both parties do agree that Weir never broke the rule that no means no. He backed off as of the moment it was made clear that his advances were unwelcome.

Singh said he was not ousting Weir from the NDP caucus based on the findings but rather because he questioned one of the complaints in the media. That, according to the NDP leader, showed the MP was not willing to take responsibility for his actions

Earlier this week, Weir suggested one complaint against him resulted from a run-in he had with a member of former leader Thomas Mulcair’s staff at the 2016 NDP Saskatchewan convention. He says she was trying to prevent him from raising questions about the impact of a federal carbon tax. The harassment charge, he argues, is payback for that policy disagreement. He adds that he only responded to the allegation after it surfaced in a CBC report and became part of the public record.

Weir is an MP from a province where opposition to a carbon tax is mainstream. He is by all indications not a big fan of the measure in a party whose policy is to support it.

But that’s hardly an uncommon situation. There are Liberal MPs who more or less privately wish the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion would never see the light of day. There are also carbon tax advocates within the anti-carbon pricing Conservative caucus.

Weir’s voting record in the House of Commons does not reflect active dissent from the party’s pro-carbon pricing policy. That stands in contrast with some of his former NDP colleagues.

Nor is the public airing of dirty NDP laundry always a punishable offence. Just last month, Singh’s former leadership rival, Charlie Angus, with support from Saganash, questioned the leader’s decision to punish Christopherson for having bucked the party line on the summer jobs program attestation

The sanction against Christopherson was promptly removed and none was imposed on Angus or Saganash for bringing the disagreement in the public domain.

Anyone seeking guidance in their future interactions with others on and around Parliament Hill will inevitably come away from the Weir episode with more questions than answers.

One of those questions is whether Singh would have treated a more popular, more influential MP in the way he has treated Weir. Recent events suggest that is not necessarily the answer.

Chantal Hébert is a national affairs writer.

Previous story
Today’s Editorial Cartoon: Saturday, May 5, 2018

Just Posted

Murder trial delayed over evidence issues

Three-week jury trial was to begin Tuesday for man accused of 2006 murder of Eckville man

Calgary constable gets jail sentence for assaulting suspect during arrest

THE CANADIAN PRESS CALGARY — A Calgary police officer who used excessive… Continue reading

River Forecast Centre upgrades number of B.C. waterways on flood watch

THE CANADIAN PRESS VANCOUVER — The rapid melting of some of the… Continue reading

Film scholar, ‘accidental scientist’ among winners of $100,000 Killam Prize

OTTAWA — A film scholar, a clinical neuroscientist, a biomechanics pioneer, a… Continue reading

Students get bike safety reminder

Blackfalds students watch mock collision

Students get bike safety reminder

Blackfalds students watch mock collision

Calgary constable gets jail sentence for assaulting suspect during arrest

THE CANADIAN PRESS CALGARY — A Calgary police officer who used excessive… Continue reading

River Forecast Centre upgrades number of B.C. waterways on flood watch

THE CANADIAN PRESS VANCOUVER — The rapid melting of some of the… Continue reading

Manhattan DA to probe abuse allegations against Schneiderman

NEW YORK — The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is investigating allegations of… Continue reading

Yankees and Red Sox to play in London in 2019

Yankees and Red Sox to play in London in 2019 LONDON —… Continue reading

Film scholar, ‘accidental scientist’ among winners of $100,000 Killam Prize

OTTAWA — A film scholar, a clinical neuroscientist, a biomechanics pioneer, a… Continue reading

Caps drop Penguins in OT to advance to conference finals

Capitals 2 Penguins 1 (OT) (Washington win series 4-2) PITTSBURGH — Evgeny… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors’ season of promise ends in bitter disappointment in Cleveland

Cavaliers 128 Raptors 93 CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers put the Raptors… Continue reading

Damage becoming clear amid historic flood: ‘Oh my God, your heart is broken’

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — For 48 years, Jerry McFarland’s rustic cottage on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month