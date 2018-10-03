Opinion: Me Too movement unfair

The (Brett) Kavanaugh hearing has been in the news lately.

If you listened to Senator (Lindsey) Graham, you pretty much got the gist of this whole fiasco. No facts, no dates, no details and probably little if any truth from any of the accusers. What a joke.

This “MeToo” movement should be renamed “I’m crap (and I’ll bring ya down).” That would be more appropriate. Or at least change it to “Me Two” (whereby two refers to the numbered reference of a certain “bathroom duty” and is indicative of the type of accusations we’ve seen lately).

I’m not insensitive to what this movement stands for, but any accusations have to be fairly corroborated and investigated to be factual before any accused has their reputation ruined unfairly.

The way they currently operate is ridiculous and has to be changed before their credibility goes down the proverbial toilet.

Bobbie Norman, Airdrie