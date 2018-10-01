Opinion: Trusted source

It is common these days to find news outlets that run features under headlines like: “A look at what didn’t happen this week.”

Journalism never used to worry about what didn’t happen. Airplanes that landed safely—and didn’t crash—never made the news.

But we live in the age of Fake News, with the reality that false information spreads quickly around the world, causing damage that ranges from disrupting democratic elections to tarnishing the reputations of countless innocent individuals.

It has reminded us that in-depth, credible, independent reporting done by trusted news sources is more important than ever.

We have a job to do. A small part of that job is fighting Fake News by revealing the truth. No, Justin Timberlake did not say pedophiles control the music industry and no, Canada does not impose a 35% tariff on vacuum cleaners from the United States, as some supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump have claimed.

The biggest part of the job is to be your trusted source, to work every day to bring you real news, which is as vital to democracy as clean air, safe streets, good schools and public health.

It isn’t getting any easier. To misquote Mark Twain, reports of the death of newspapers are greatly exaggerated. But the business of bringing you the news—in print, on your phone, your tablet or your desktop computer—is challenged as it has never been before.

In the digital age, our audiences are larger than ever. There is a steady desire for news and information. But paying for it—maintaining the strong newsrooms that tell the stories of our communities—is harder and harder.

Advertisers have shifted much of their money to global giants that don’t spend money on reporting, whether it’s what happens on Parliament Hill or at City Hall.

We are seeking new business models that can continue to do the hard work of independent journalism across Canada—and asking for your help to secure a future in which real news remains strong.

During National Newspaper Week 2018, we’re asking you to show your support for the Canadian news media industry.

Let’s send a message—to businesses, to government, to journalists across Canada—that newspapers matter. Now more than ever. Pledge your support at www.newspapersmatter.ca.

Bob Cox is a publisher at Winnipeg Free Press and chair of the board of News Media Canada. Oct. 1 to 7 is National Newspaper Week 2018.

Previous story
Letter: Minimum wage increase benefits government

Just Posted

Stolen truck hits Red Deer RCMP car

Female driver faces several charges

Red Deer reaction to minimum wage hike

Chamber concerned while Poverty Reduction Alliance waits for more

Vandals strike in Glendale

RCMP appealing to public for information on vandals who hit community centre under construction

Porcupine tales raise money for Medicine River Wildlife Centre hospital

‘Chatting with Charlie’ is latest book in Otis the Owl series

Residents concerned about Lacombe Lake contamination

Lacombe Lake Watershed Stewardship Society seeks to ensure creek water does not flow into lake

UPDATED: Overdose Prevention Site opens its doors Red Deer

To operate seven days a week

New trade deal doesn’t mention climate change: environmentalists

Environmental groups say the new trade deal between the U.S., Canada and… Continue reading

Cross-examination of complainant continues at sailor’s sexual assault trial

HALIFAX — A young Halifax woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by… Continue reading

Supply managed farmers to get compensation as a result of trade deal

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new trade deal with… Continue reading

‘He was withering:’ Trial begins for Calgary couple charged in son’s 2013 death

CALGARY — A jury trial for a Calgary couple charged in the… Continue reading

Experts say N.B.-style uncertainty is avoidable: ‘You need rules written down’

A week after New Brunswickers voted in a provincial election that proved… Continue reading

Fredericton police bolster front line emergency response after deadly shooting

FREDERICTON — The Fredericton Police Force is bolstering its front line emergency… Continue reading

Trump tweets praise for Kanye West on Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has panned Saturday Night Live’s season… Continue reading

Man at centre of Nobel Literature scandal convicted of rape

COPENHAGEN — The man at the centre of a sex abuse and… Continue reading

Most Read