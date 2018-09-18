Our stay in neonatal intensive care unit

September is NICU Awareness Month

September is a special month for me because September is NICU Awareness month. NICU is an acronym for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and my son, husband and I spent the first 3.5 weeks of my son’s life living in one.

My husband and I struggled for years with infertility and tried everything to add a little bundle of joy to our family. We tried for six years to have a child of our own and when that didn’t play out the way we had planned my husband and I decided to adopt. When we crossed the 10-year mark and still were no closer to having a child we were resigned to the fact we may never have children. Then our miracle happened and I discovered I was expecting. Fast forward nine months and we were headed to the hospital. While I was in labour the doctor said something was wrong and I was rushed in for an emergency cesarean.

My son came out a dark blue colour and wasn’t breathing. I didn’t know what was happening and then my son and husband were rushed from the operating room and into the NICU. When they wheeled me in to see my baby he was hooked up to numerous tubes and machines and was surrounded by some of the most caring and compassionate people I have ever met. We were informed my son had a rare and serious bacterial infection. My husband and I moved our stuff into a NICU room and settled in for an undetermined amount of time. The next 3.5 weeks were the most stressful of my life but it gave me insight into how important our NICUs are.

A NICU is comprised of many individuals and I had assumed they were there to give care to sick and premature babies but I learned first hand they do so much more. Not only did they care for my son, they cared for my husband and I as well. There was always someone checking to see if I was okay or offering words of comfort. As the weeks went on my son became stronger and I discovered I could also offer words of comfort to new families entering the unit. We spent our first Halloween in the hospital and one of the nurses and her children had made all the babies in the unit little Halloween costumes. They made a horrible situation seem a little brighter.

When my son really started improving we were moved into a private family room. We were then able to be part of a program called Cuddle Buddies. This is a program where people can volunteer to go into the NICU and cuddle the babies. One day a woman who resembled a grandmother knocked on our door, she explained who she was and asked if she could sit and rock my son, she said I could have a shower or get a coffee. I told her all I wanted to do was lay down and take a nap. She came over and gave me the most sincere, warm and calming hug I have ever received. She then scooped up my son, sat in the rocking chair and as she rocked him she hummed and sang to him. I was able to drift off to the sound of someone’s grandma singing lullaby’s. It was the most peaceful and deep sleep I had in weeks.

Soon after we were released and able to leave the hospital. I wanted to be able to thank everyone who had gone above and beyond for us but we couldn’t. I mentioned this to the nurse who was filling out our release papers and she said no one does this for the accolades; they do this because they truly care for the families and the babies. She said every baby they get to release and send home is a “thank you.”

So this September please take a moment recognize all the wonderful people and volunteers who make up our local NICU Units and all they do to bring hope and caring into the darkest hours of a families lives.

Christina Komives is sales manager for The Wetaskiwin Pipestone Flyer and writes a regular column for the paper.

Previous story
Opinion: Canada’s trade hurdle is all about supply management

Just Posted

2019 Winter Games will transform Red Deer: Olympic organizer

Team leader behind 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics provides inspirational pep talk

Red Deer RCMP make series of arrests as part of Project Pinpoint

Seven separate incidents lead police to repeat offenders

Red Deer city council gets the ball rolling on new fees for tax assessment summaries

Changes to provincial legislation has spurred a rise in requests

Red Deer County backs Canadian Finals Rodeo

Council approved $50,000 for the event’s inaugural event in Red Deer

Red Deer County receives third budget award

Award from the Government Finance Officers Association

WATCH: Red Deer students take part in annual run

Dawe/St. Pat’s Run reaches 40th anniversary

Smile Cookie fundraiser campaign for Reading College kicks off

Fundraising campaign runs Sept. 12-18 for program that helps children improve their reading

‘Nightmare that won’t end’: Storm evacuees can’t return yet

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Hundreds of people waited in long lines for water… Continue reading

New bridge collapses into river in rural Saskatchewan hours after opening

HYAS, Sask. — A rural politician in eastern Saskatchewan says he’s at… Continue reading

Halifax researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada for first time

HALIFAX — For the first time in Atlantic Canadian waters, scientists have… Continue reading

Liberal riding association president blindsided by MP’s defection

OTTAWA — The president of an Ontario Liberal riding association says he… Continue reading

Pope gives bishops more decision-making options

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis decreed on Tuesday that ordinary Catholics should… Continue reading

Hurricane rating system fails to account for deadly rain

TRENTON, N.C. — When meteorologists downgraded Hurricane Florence from a powerful Category… Continue reading

Glad company: Trailer for Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

LOS ANGELES — A beloved nanny is preparing to take to the… Continue reading

Most Read