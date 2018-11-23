Red Deer drivers are going their part to support energy industry

I have been to Edmonton several times in recent months and have noticed the price of gasoline, now around $1.01.99.

Those people are making it difficult for the petroleum industry to continue in business. But here in Central Alberta, the price is $1.15.99 and more. We want our petroleum workers to have more vacation homes and other toys.

Congratulations to the citizens of Red Deer and surrounding communities for paying these higher prices. Never let it be said petroleum companies went broke because of Red Deer drivers.

Tom Denis, Red Deer