Red Deer, great days await us

The 2019 Canada Winter Games had their upsets.

Among them was the underdog 2-1 win by Alberta over Quebec in female hockey, which was part of a record-setting 100-medal performance by our province.

Every athlete who participated in the games, whether they won a medal or not, had prepared for years for the competition. The preparation involved a tremendous amount of dedication, all in hopes of a favourable result.

The same is true of our city and its hundreds of volunteers. It was in 2014 when Red Deer was awarded the winter games. Great effort was put into winning the bid, and even more work was put into staging the spectacle itself.

It’s a feat that must be acknowledged by every Red Deerian.

What Canada witnessed was a rare uniting of the nation. Canada, God bless it, may be diverse, but it shares unwavering common values.

The gathering of athletes from across the country, all striving to better one another, while at the same time applauding each other’s achievements, is an inspiring occasion.

Canada needs more of that. Too often, we’re a privileged, self-absorbed nation that focuses on its differences, rather than what binds us together.

And Red Deer needs to take that to heart, too. It’s no exaggeration to say that the winter games, years in the making, transformed the region.

The confidence and abilities of our citizens were always there, as proven in the past, but the games are further proof of the imagination, dedication and resilience of those who call the area home.

Landmarks such as the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre are testament to the legacy. They’ll persevere long after the recent departure of athletes and help nurture the ambitions and spirits of Red Deerians and visitors for decades to come.

The internal fortitude can’t be considered a legacy of the games, but rather proof of it. The tremendous character of central Alberta, and grit, was embodied in the winter games.

Red Deer will harness the same determination to ensure needed long-overdue improvements are made to our hospital. The city will also celebrate the maturation of our college into a university. Let’s hope it’s called Red Deer University rather than some anemic substitute.

Residents will also ensure that those among us who struggle, through misfortune or addiction, are offered a hand up. That’s what Red Deer has always done.

The city can be proud of what it’s achieved with the winter games. Equally successful days await the community.

David Marsden is managing editor of the Red Deer Advocate.

Previous story
Take a break from being an adult and enjoy recess once again

Just Posted

Rebels shutout 1-0 in Saskatoon

Finish four-game Saskatchewan road trip 2-1-0-1

Team Alberta wins 100 medals at 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Alberta athletes turned in the province’s best-ever Games performance at the 2019… Continue reading

Pot confiscation at Canadian border increased in weeks after legalization: stats

OTTAWA — The number of cannabis confiscations at the Canadian border increased… Continue reading

Alberta wins female hockey gold to close out 2019 Canada Winter Games

Alberta knocked off undefeated Québec 2-1 Saturday to win gold

VIDEO: 2019 Canada Winter Games officially closed

The 2019 Canada Winter Games are officially closed. Athletes paraded into the… Continue reading

VIDEO: 2019 Canada Winter Games officially closed

The 2019 Canada Winter Games are officially closed. Athletes paraded into the… Continue reading

Red Deer, great days await us

The 2019 Canada Winter Games had their upsets. Among them was the… Continue reading

Meng Wanzhou alleges her constitutional rights were breached by RCMP, CBSA

VANCOUVER — The defence team for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has filed… Continue reading

Alienated: Alberta project seeks to find common language on climate change

EDMONTON — Mentioning climate change can kill a conversation. But a new… Continue reading

Comedy stars remember John Candy, who died 25 years ago

TORONTO — Canadian comics remember John Candy as a genuine talent whose… Continue reading

No winning ticket for Saturday night’s $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot… Continue reading

Mexico pushing labour reform, won’t ratify new NAFTA with U.S. tariffs in place

OTTAWA — Mexico’s Congress will be asked to approve a major labour-reform… Continue reading

Syncrude wants judge to dismiss lawsuit of former firefighter with PTSD

CALGARY — Oilsands giant Syncrude Canada wants a judge to dismiss a… Continue reading

Encouraging byelection result has Greens hoping for a breakthrough in Quebec

MONTREAL — The Green Party of Canada’s encouraging result in a federal… Continue reading

Most Read