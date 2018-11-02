Separate school systems are costing Albertans millions of dollars

Re: “Albertans are well served by two thriving education systems,” Letter, Oct. 31.

The writer states that “having non-punitive educational choices and political choices are essential to a healthy democracy.”

To me, it is punitive. When moving to Alberta, I received a letter from the city asking which school board my taxes would go to.

I phoned to clarify the request and asked, “What happens if most taxpayers choose only one board?”

The answer I got: “Then the extra money is given to the other one.”

I am aware of a small rural town in Alberta, population 2,000, with about 430 students from age four to 19.

More are bused in from the surrounding area – on separate buses.

But it has two school boards. Neither school has enough students to provide a diversified curriculum.

The extra administrative cost to run two separate systems provincewide is tens of millions of dollars.

That is punitive to the taxpayer. Alberta is running a major deficit – let’s put our tax dollars to better use.

Faye Hallett, Red Deer

