Sir John A. Macdonald deserves a place on our banknotes

Tuesday’s Advocate article announcing the release of our new $10 bill left me wondering if the federal government has made a decision that the way to build a better future is to erase our history.

The image of Prime Minister Sir John A. Macdonald, which had been the face of the $10 bill for nearly half a century, was reduced in 2017 to just one of a cluster of notable Canadians.

But apparently that wasn’t enough for those who with Orwellian glee would continually amend our nation’s history. Now, with the release of the new $10 bill, Macdonald’s image has been eliminated in favour of that of Viola Desmond, a gutsy, ahead-of-her-time Nova Scotia social activist of the 1940s.

Why? Why would Canada, one of the world’s longest-surviving democracies, degrade the memory of its founding prime minister by removing his portrait from its currency?

Any research of Canada’s history will show that not only was Macdonald our first prime minister, but that without him, it is unlikely that Canada as the nation we know – vast, prosperous and democratic – would have happened.

Without Macdonald’s persistence, Canada would likely now be a fraction of its present size, or possibly in part or whole an appendage of the United States, a country that interestingly continues to honour its slave-owning founding president on not only its currency, but also on the names of cities, a state, and many streets, bridges and schools.

George Washington is rightly remembered not just for having the sins of many a wealthy man of the 18th century, but for his part in founding a great nation.

John A. Macdonald was a person with flaws, as are we all. But his accomplishments greatly outweigh his failures, and for those he must be remembered.

Richard D. McDonell, Red Deer

albertaracers@yahoo.com

403-347-6567

Previous story
Editorial page cartoon for Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

10 to 15 cm of snow expected

Victim in 2015 murder stabbed a dozen times

Daniel Boyd Sawyer on trial for second-degree murder

North Pole Stroll returns with Red Deer Lights the Night, Late Night Shopping

Red Deer’s Lights the Night and late night shopping events are back… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s Canyon Ski Resort is ready for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

The upgrades prepare the resort to host free-style skiing and snowboarding events

Red Deer man patrols streets at night after his truck was stolen twice in 3 months

‘I stay up every single night, they drive around, they test every car door…’

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Trump administration defends its case against CNN’s Acosta

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration is trying to fend off a… Continue reading

Long hidden, Marie Antoinette’s jewels go up for auction

GENEVA — Diamond and pearl earrings, pearl necklaces, a giant pearl pendant… Continue reading

Strike at Globe and Mail averted at last minute with tentative agreement: union

TORONTO — A strike has been averted at the Globe and Mail… Continue reading

A No-Go: Athletes and officials weigh in after Calgary votes ‘no’ to 2026 bid

TORONTO — Rotating Olympic hosts? A single go-to destination every four years?… Continue reading

Predators may have NHL’s best goalie combo on, off ice

NASHVILLE — Pekka Rinne is off to an even better start than… Continue reading

Canadian Premier League buys Ontario’s League 1, looks to develop talent there

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League has bought Ontario’s League 1 and… Continue reading

Most Read