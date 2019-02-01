Street Tales: There’s a reason we’re all talking about immigration

One of the hottest topics these days is refugees.

Not that it is a unique situation, because the very same thing has occurred throughout history, although maybe not to the same degree as today. Maybe it is just the amount of media coverage that has made it appear larger than ever before, but for sure, it is at the forefront of today’s news.

Who are these people, where do they come from and for what reasons? What are they fleeing from? Or are they possibly being driven out?

Whatever the reason, the number of people in migration status today is about 258 million worldwide. The forecast for the year 2050 is for 403 million to be on the move, so the numbers justify the coverage it gets.

While the largest group would move because of economics, a very large portion are refugees because of conflict and ethnic cleansing.

Daily, we are informed of the complete misery that these folks are experiencing. Images like the body of a child on the beach; the accounts of theft and pillaging from these people, not to mention the abuse, including rape and daily beatings. It is all so staggering and common that many people have become immune to these stories.

I have heard from several people I know who believe many of these stories are fabrications or methods refugees will use to solicit sympathy from the countries they are trying to enter.

We are shown images of prisoners of war and ethnic cleansing clutching a fence; so thin and emaciated that a plain stick shows more promise of life.

Discovered mass graves and vaults full of skulls almost tend to complete the picture of reasons for these people to be on the move.

Regardless of origin or belief, these refugees are simply trying to stay alive, and against hope, try to find a country where they can live in peace and be able to experience freedom and work, by which they can support themselves. So then, if that is who these folks are and what their aims are, how is the rest of the world to handle this massive relocation?

What have been the reactions that have been expressed and even acted on? How has all this affected the populist movements around the world? Nationalism is once again very prominent in many areas as well.

Two examples stand out above all the other opinions that we are presented with: the first being Angela Merkle of Germany and the second being Donald Trump of the United States. The gap between the two is incredibly huge, and with seemingly no possibility of building a bridge between the two. What then do they represent?

Merkle opened Germany’s borders to accept nearly a million refugees, based on her compassionate convictions, while Donald Trump economically holds his own people hostage to secure funds to build a wall to keep refugees out of the United States.

Merkle expressed the fact that most of these people only want a safe, secure place to live, and so are worthy. Trump has labelled all refugees as scum, criminals, rapists and security threats, and is determined to keep them out, thereby counting them all as not worthy.

Loudly voiced opinions around the world, and even in this country, fill the populace with fear and trepidation, to the point that minds are set firmly against immigration completely.

The United Nations is in a quandary trying to come to grips with the whole issue, suggesting that this movement is beyond the complete grasp of just a few individuals.

In my next installment, I would like to explore the many thoughts that shape what is happening and what could possibly be coming.

Chris Salomons is a retired Red Deer resident with a concern for the downtrodden.

Previous story
Bighorn park proposal strikes a sensible balance
Next story
Hay’s Daze: Exploring the treasures of a secret room

Just Posted

New sign aims to elevate city’s profile

Sign installed in time for Winter Games

A celebration of Red Deer-area Special Olympic champions

Exhibit brings well-earned attention to dedicated athletes

Winter cold blast on its way

Highs of only -26 C forecast for Sunday and Monday

Two week countdown to Winter Games in Red Deer

Sport legacy agency to be developed

Red Deer needs more affordable housing options for the chronically homeless to the jobless

City council to consider terms of reference for new plan to end homelessness

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Whitehorse

Let’s Talk: 2019 Canada Winter Games: Our moment is finally here

The focus of my column over the past year has been Red… Continue reading

Lighting the Canada Winter Games cauldron in sight

With each step on the MNP Canada Games Torch Relay we come… Continue reading

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Kyle Connor scores late to lift Jets to 4-3 victory over Blue Jackets

WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored with 1:14 remaining in the third period… Continue reading

Canadian rugby sevens women lose two of three on opening day of Sydney event

SYDNEY, Australia — Canada squandered a 14-point lead and lost 15-14 to… Continue reading

Grammys launch initiative aiding women producers, engineers

NEW YORK — The Recording Academy’s Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion… Continue reading

Super Bowl 53 on TV: A viewer’s guide to Sunday’s game

Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams… Continue reading

Local Sports: Malik Smith is ‘the real deal’

RDC Kings basketball head coach Clayton Pottinger liked what he saw while… Continue reading

Most Read