Today’s Editorial Cartoon: Saturday, June 23, 2018

School’s out

By Jerold Leblanc

School’s out

Opinion: Has trust in journalists started to rebound from rock bottom?

Lacombe Legion Ladies Auxiliary celebrates 70 years

Community group supports local veterans and other community initiatives

Sylvan Lake Legion honours the memory of past president

A new podium at the Legion was dedicated to Steve Dills at a recent meeting

WATCH: Trekking through the foam in Red Deer

The fourth 5K Foam Fest was held at Heritage Ranch in Red Deer Saturday

WATCH: Red Deer residents protest for more equal family court treatment

Despite unfavourable weather, Matias Battauz was “stoked” to have three other people… Continue reading

First-come first-serve for Red Deer’s 35 cannabis retail licences

Starting July 11, interested businesses can get their application started

WATCH: Farm Safety Day encourages Lacombe area students to stay safe

Lacombe County annual event helps keep accidents off the farm

Ottawa to make it ‘fair’ for those with criminal records for marijuana possession

Canadians can buy legal pot as of Oct. 17

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

Man shot dead in Surrey, B.C., ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Paul Bennett was ‘a champion for the sport,’ team manager says

Honda goal gives Japan a 2-2 draw with Senegal at World Cup

YEKATERINBURG, Russia — Senegal twice took the lead. Japan tied it up… Continue reading

Hamilton wins French GP to retake lead in F1 title race

LE CASTELLET, France — Lewis Hamilton capitalized on a mistake by rival… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones’ co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed

LONDON — Former “Game of Thrones” co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie… Continue reading

