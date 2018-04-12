Today’s Editorial Cartoon: Thursday, April 12, 2018

BY CRYSTAL RHYNO
ADVOCATE STAFF
BY CRYSTAL RHYNO
ADVOCATE STAFF
Proposed cannabis bylaws in Sylvan Lake received a mixed reaction. The town… Continue reading
Policy changes have already been made at the Centennial Centre in Ponoka… Continue reading
Nicole Daugherty’s son needs 24/7 care
Red Deer MP Earl Dreeshen presents $50,000 of federal funding
LANGLEY, B.C. — A father is calling on theatres to ensure that… Continue reading
A young couple and their baby are safe after a fire damaged their home Wednesday afternoon
About 130 volunteers gathered at a Red Deer church Wednesday evening for… Continue reading
About 12 groups and agencies will search for volunteers at the Red… Continue reading
SASKATOON — The athletic therapist for the Humboldt Broncos became the 16th… Continue reading
TORONTO — Police have identified the remains of more men suspected to… Continue reading
I like to think I have a great relationship with my children.… Continue reading
WASHINGTON — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel Wednesday… Continue reading
When Rachel Notley’s NDP shook Alberta’s political landscape by winning a majority…
If I ever have a nervous breakdown, I’m willing to bet 500…