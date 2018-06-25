Today’s Editorial Cartoon: Tuesday, June 26, 2018

Schools out cartoon

Red Deer city council approves a broad review of police services in the city

Up to $200,000 will be spent looking at service levels and policing models

Council divided over donation to Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Red Deer council debates giving $7,350 for federal lobbying

Red Deer’s downtown gets four dedicated RCMP officers

Six additional officers double size of local Crime Reduction Team

WATCH: Young actor describes alleged racist incident at Red Deer restaurant in Facebook video

***Warning: This story has graphic content A 22-year-old Indigenous actor says he… Continue reading

Red Deer city council says ‘no’ to acreage amid industry

Land-use fragmentation, industrial emergencies are concerns

VIDEO: Fallen Worker Tribute complete at Red Deer’s Bower Ponds

Ribbon cutting officially opens tribute

Granderson homers twice to help Jays over Astros

Blue Jays 6 Astros 3 HOUSTON — Curtis Granderson homered in consecutive… Continue reading

Millard had means, motive and opportunity to kill his father, Crown alleges

TORONTO — A Crown lawyer says a Toronto man accused of killing… Continue reading

Federal government to spend $75 million studying seniors’ quality of life

MONCTON, N.B. — New Brunswick is becoming a laboratory for Canadian research… Continue reading

RCMP pledges at MMIW inquiry in Regina to do better on Indigenous issues

REGINA — The head of Canada’s national police force says it’s clear… Continue reading

Equalization debate re-emerges ahead of finance ministers’ meeting in Ottawa

OTTAWA — Canada’s long-simmering internal debate over the how the federal government… Continue reading

A small bird, nest and four eggs hold up major Ottawa music festival

OTTAWA — A small plover and her egg-laden nest are holding hostage… Continue reading

Rural bookstore trades in books, imagination and old-fashioned summer vacations

RIVER JOHN, N.S. — Down a sunny dirt road, deep in rural… Continue reading

