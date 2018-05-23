Today’s Editorial Cartoon: Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Time out

BY CRYSTAL RHYNO

ADVOCATE STAFF

Time out

Previous story
Opinion: Ditching first past the post

Just Posted

No suitors emerge for pipeline project stake as Kinder Morgan deadline looms

CALGARY — With just over a week remaining until the May 31… Continue reading

Rain, melting snow pose flooding concerns across B.C. as evacuations lift

Many people forced from their homes by flooding in southern British Columbia… Continue reading

Convicted murderer has appeal tossed out

Mark Damien Lindsay was found guilty of second degree murder in Red Deer Court in 2016

Red Deer County rejects Pine Lake housing project expansion

Developers had hoped to boost number of units at Aspen Shores Estates to 87 from 44.

First responders and schools train to protect students

Red Deer RCMP, Emergency Services and schools partner for training

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Trump appeals again to delay ‘Apprentice’ contestant’s suit

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump wants New York’s highest court to… Continue reading

Tim Hortons falls to 67th in reputation rankings by Reputation Institute

TORONTO — Tim Hortons has seen its ranking take a hit in… Continue reading

Pipeline decision too close to chastise B.C. at western premiers meeting: Notley

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says while other western premiers meeting… Continue reading

B.C. files constitutional challenge of Alberta’s fuel restriction law

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government filed a constitutional lawsuit Tuesday countering… Continue reading

Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85 NEW YORK —… Continue reading

Parenting: Happy is more fun than perfect

Not always possible to please everyone all the time

Canadian freed from Ethiopian jail wants review of Ottawa’s role in his case

A Canadian who says he was unfairly imprisoned in Ethiopia in abysmal… Continue reading

Vehicle crashes into downtown Dollar Tree in Red Deer

The store was closed at the time

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month