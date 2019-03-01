Trudeau drops deeper into squabble

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was already up to his neck in the SNC-Lavalin mess.

On Wednesday, former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould pushed his head down further. It will be harder for the Liberal government to dig itself out of the deep hole she dug before the next campaign.

Less than a minute into her first comprehensive statement about the SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould had already announced her colours, stating that yes, she had been under “inappropriate” high-level political pressure to intervene in the judicial file of the Quebec-based engineering giant.

Over the course of the next 40 minutes, she methodically laid her cards face up on the table and each of them featured a leading figure in Trudeau’s power structure — including the prime minister himself.

In a detailed chronological narrative, the former attorney general implicated almost a dozen key government players in a sustained operation to pressure her into intervening in the SNC-Lavalin file so as to spare the firm a possible criminal conviction that would see it barred from bidding on federal contracts for a decade.

Those include Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick and Trudeau’s top lieutenants in the PMO.

She says she warned all those who came her way to push SNC-Lavalin’s case over the course of 10 face-to-face or phone conversations stretching over four months that they were crossing into political interference territory. According to her, her warnings did not deter them.

Even more devastating for the Liberals, she placed Trudeau at the very centre of the action.

In her words, the prime minister was the driving force behind the efforts to have her overrule her prosecutor’s decision to pursue criminal charges against SNC-Lavalin.

As any Parliament Hill watcher will testify, such sustained persistence in the face of brightly lit danger signals is rare, absent the expressed will of the prime minister.

Indeed, Wilson-Raybould says she was told by Wernick in their last conversation prior to her being shuffled out of the justice portfolio that Trudeau was determined to see the SNC-Lavalin problem fixed.

For the first time since allegations of high-level political interference in SNC-Lavalin’s judicial file surfaced three weeks ago, Canadians now have Wilson-Raybould’s version of events.

It only matches that of every other protagonist in this saga as it pertains to the timeline of her interactions with each of them.

Trudeau, his former principal secretary Gerald Butts and Wernick are all adamant that they crossed no line. They all say it was their duty to look out for the thousands of jobs potentially at stake in the SNC-Lavalin issue by looking for alternatives to a criminal trial.

They will not move from that common stance.

The fact that in the end the firm did not get the remediation agreement it had so heavily been lobbying for is their prime exhibit.

But while their focus is on the outcome, Wilson-Raybould’s emphasis is on the process and the fact that the issue of SNC-Lavalin kept resurfacing. She believes her decision to stand firm on her call to not change the judicial course of the file cost her the post of attorney general in the January shuffle.

Where does the prime minister and the government go from here? Almost certainly not to the swift closure they have been craving.

Wilson-Raybould’s testimony amounted to a full round of close-range friendly fire on her government. It is hard to think of a case of someone turning on one’s own team in so comprehensive a fashion.

On Wednesday, she said she resigned as veterans affairs minister because she no longer had the confidence to sit in the cabinet.

When asked point blank, she would not say whether Trudeau still had her confidence.

It is not clear how the two of them can continue to cohabit in the same government caucus.

Chantal Hebert is a columnist with Torstar Syndication Services.

Previous story
Voter despairs at the sad state of Canadian politics

Just Posted

Vaping in school a growing concern in Red Deer

Health advocates call on governments to protect youth

B.C. para-nordic men sweep podium for third time

B.C. skiers have remarkable week at River Bend Recreation Area

B.C. brother and sister win gold in cross-country skiing

Team Alberta’s Sam Hendry wins bronze in 15-km classic mass start event

Red Deer man arrested for break and enters after police pursuit

A Red Deer man was arrested after allegedly fleeing police in more… Continue reading

Trial into deadly crash wraps up in Red Deer

Closing arguments presented

PHOTO: Bif Naked

Canada Winter Games mascot Waskasoo joined Bif Naked on stage on Wednesday… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake woman spreads love of reading to Africa

Library Director Caroline Vandriel recently returned from Uganda where she helped build a library

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

SAN FRANCISCO — YouTube said Thursday it will turn off comments on… Continue reading

Parent frustration mounting over snow days: ‘A nightmare this winter’

It’s a decision that sparks joy for some, and chaos for others:… Continue reading

Canadian speedskater Bloemen feeling good after coming back downtime, injuries

CALGARY — Canadian speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen admits he has had trouble finding… Continue reading

Canadian goalkeeper Erin McLeod pledges one per cent of her salary to charity

TORONTO — Canadian international goalkeeper Erin McLeod is joining Manchester United’s Juan… Continue reading

Esther the Wonder Pig getting the Hollywood treatment with a feature film

TORONTO — Esther the Wonder Pig is going from rolling around in… Continue reading

Arbitrator orders Fox to pay $179M in “Bones” profit dispute

LOS ANGELES — An arbitrator has ordered 21st Century Fox to pay… Continue reading

Most Read