Trump’s North Korea policy sets him apart

In spite of his flamboyant rhetoric, U.S. President Donald Trump’s foreign policy has been largely orthodox.

He talks of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin. But in practice, he has followed the line of the U.S. security establishment, tearing up a Reagan-era nuclear accord and confronting Moscow in Ukraine.

He badmouths NATO. But he keeps U.S. troops in eastern Europe to protect the alliance.

But at the same time, he maintains Washington’s traditional gunboat diplomacy approach to Central and South America, encouraging regime change in Venezuela and threatening invasion if that end is not met.

His repudiation of Obama’s Iran nuclear pact is straight out of the Republican playbook. So is his animosity toward Cuba.

He is more aggressive in using tariffs to achieve his economic ends than his immediate predecessors were.

But in spite of his rhetoric, he has not tried to pull the U.S. out of the World Trade Organization. Nor has he withdrawn from other international institutions, like the World Bank, International Monetary Fund or United Nations.

With his steel and aluminum tariffs, he appears to have abandoned the practice of according Canada special status within the American empire. In the end, though, he did not kill the North American Free Trade Agreement that gives Canada privileged access to the U.S. market.

But Trump’s attempt to make peace with North Korea appears to be of a fundamentally different order. If he succeeds, he will make history.

Trump is not the first U.S. president to make a deal with North Korea. In 1994, Bill Clinton tried, in effect, to bribe Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons program.

That attempt ultimately failed, with each side blaming the other.

Trump is, however, the first U.S. president to talk face-to-face with a North Korean leader. His meeting with dictator Kim Jong Un this week in Hanoi will be their second summit.

The official American position is that Kim must give up his nuclear weapons before anything else can happen. The official North Korean position is that each side must make concessions in order to meet the goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea won’t be at the summit. But its support is crucial if any deal is to be made.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has suggested an intermediate path whereby his country would re-establish economic ties with the North, ties that were broken after the UN — at America’s behest — imposed sanctions against Pyongyang.

The other area where real progress can be made is the signing of a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War. This has long been one of the North’s aims. South Korea is agreeable.

In the past, the U.S. has been reluctant to offer a peace treaty without getting anything in return. But with visions of a Nobel Peace Prize dancing before his eyes, Trump may be more amenable to the idea.

Can this week’s two-day summit accomplish anything? If the U.S. insists that North Korea gives up its nuclear weapons as a precondition for future action, then the answer is probably no.

Having become a nuclear state at great cost to itself, North Korea is unlikely to surrender the power and prestige that accompany this status.

It might be willing, however, to sign a treaty with the U.S. that limited the use of such weapons by both sides.

In short, there is room for unorthodox thinking here. Trump prides himself on being able to think outside the proverbial box. If he wants to get anywhere with North Korea, he will need to exercise that talent.

Thomas Walkom is a columnist with Torstar Syndication Services.

Previous story
America provides lesson in failure of privatized health care

Just Posted

Silver and bronze for Team Alberta in cross-country skiing

Race at River Bend delayed for three hours because of the cold

Red Deer Winter Games activities continue despite extreme cold

Dome tents have been used for downtown entertainment

Trial into fatal crash continues in Red Deer

Collision analyst testifies

Extreme cold warning returns for Red Deer area

-44 C wind chill Monday morning

PHOTO: Music for all ages performed by RDSO at free concert

The Red Deer Symphony Orchestra and the Orontes Guitar Quartet from Syria… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer walkers raise awareness for homeless at Coldest Night of the Year

This is the third year The Mustard Seed is holding the event in the city

PHOTOS: First week of Games action

The first week of the Games provided numerous sporting highlights. Here are… Continue reading

Family: ‘Don’t waste your time’

I am, by my own admission, a busy person and it surprises… Continue reading

Opinion: Believe it or not, B.C. wants our oil

If you thought British Columbians didn’t want Alberta oil, you’re mistaken. The… Continue reading

Canada’s bob team hopes World Cup in Calgary not the last on home track

CALGARY — Canada’s bobsled and skeleton teams head to the world championships… Continue reading

Alberta’s Carey beats Ontario’s Homan to win Scotties Tournament of Hearts

SYDNEY, N.S. — Up one with hammer to win is normally the… Continue reading

Triumph and disappointment for Spike Lee at Oscars

LOS ANGELES — Spike Lee’s first-ever competitive Oscar award turned a mostly… Continue reading

‘Green Book’ wins best picture in an upset at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES — The segregation-era road-trip drama “Green Book” was crowned best… Continue reading

UCP yet to confirm candidates seeking to represent party in Red Deer South

Nominations closed last Thursday but applicants still under review

Most Read