Veteran says he was assaulted the day after Remembrace Day

To the man who assaulted me Monday at the North Walmart, I want you to know you injured me, bruising my jaw and causing me headache pain.

Now, as far as your comment about my hearing, yes, I have hearing loss. It is likely that it was caused by my service to this country, so people like you can be free to be the kind of person you are.

You’re welcome for that freedom. However, you don’t have to be rude and discourteous to people, like you were with me. I could put up with you pushing your shopping cart into me at the cash register. That is why I said all you had to do was say “excuse me” and I would have obliged.

But you didn’t. You got rude and triggering my PTSD. It’s not an excuse on my part, but maybe you should consider other people before you decide to be ignorant.

So, I hope you can live with yourself knowing you assaulted and injured a veteran on the day after Remembrance Day. That probably doesn’t bother you, as you obviously have no respect for others, veteran or not. I hope you learn a lesson from this incident: Be kind, not rude and ignorant.

Vince Martin, Red Deer