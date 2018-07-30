Ponoka’s Jenny Massing looks for a fast barrel race time July 28 during an open barrel race event. This event preceded the Runaway, which brought some of the fastest barrel racers to Ponoka.

$100,000 Runaway barrel race hosted in Ponoka

One of the more prestigious barrel racing events brings the best athletes to Ponoka

One of the most prestigious barrel slot race events in western Canada was hosted at the Ponoka Calnash Ag Event Centre over the weekend.

The Runaway slot race is organized by Leather-N-Lace racing and brings $100,000 in prize money with it. It’s no wonder that some of the best and fastest barrel racers take it on.

This is the third year of the high stakes barrel race, explained organizer Laciee Shock-Fyfe. The race on Saturday was an open event and was a bit of a warm up jackpot for the Runaway. It’s in high demand, explained Shock-Fyfe, as there were more than 520 entries Saturday.

Racers were able to race during certain time slots, either a morning run, afternoon or early evening. This helps those competitors who are on the road at other rodeos, explained Shock-Fyfe.

For the Runaway, just over $100,000 in cash, plus prizes are handed out to the top riders in three racing divisions, said Shock-Fyfe. There were three winners of $20,000, three winners of $10,000 and six winners of $2,000.

Slots for the Runaway are bought for life — it’s capped at 165 entries — and the people who own them can allow others to use the spot. Changes can occur right up until just before a racer crosses the gate. Shock-Fyfe says it’s incredibly popular.

“I personally strive to make this organization kind, professional, bully free. That’s the corner point of what I want,” said Shock-Fyfe.

“I want to provide every competitor equal opportunity to win in a professional environment.”

And that philosophy seems to have translated well with the organization as the ag event centre stands were full during the main Sunday event.

“There wasn’t an event like the Runaway,” said Shock-Fyfe of why she decided to take this on, adding that for some competitors, this creates an opportunity at big winnings without heavy travel.

“It’s a really grassroots organization.”

A charity wine and dash fundraiser was also held where riders had to race to a barrel, drink a glass of wine and then ride to the next barrel. The funds from that event will go to the Ponoka Roping and Riding Club, the Ponoka Food Bank and the Ty Pozzobon Foundation.

As for barrel race times, the top athletes almost broke the 17 seconds mark. The arena record is at 16.824 seconds.

1D winner: Shelby Spielman on Fame N Red Hot ran 17.032 seconds

2D winner: Christine Kind on Crimson Memories ran 17.733 seconds

3D winner: Charly Rae Reeder on Frenchmans Gunner ran 18.455 seconds

 

The Runaway banner says it all as barrel racer Frankie Wilson turns the final barrel July 29. The Runaway brings more than $100,000 in cash prizes for the best and fastest barrel racers of the day. Wilson placed fourth in the 2D event. Photos by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Previous story
Wolfpack await full playoff schedule but will play four home games in Qualifiers

Just Posted

Central Alberta under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada warns thunderstorm could bring damaging hail and high winds

Walk or Run to Quit program offered in Red Deer

National smoking cessation program returns

Pride rainbow crosswalks to be painted in downtown Red Deer next week

They are a prelude to Pride Week, Aug. 12-18

One dead, one injured in Black Diamond plane crash

Plane went down in a field near Black Diamond about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday

Some Gasoline Alley businesses concerned about losing service road

Service road on west side of Hwy 2 was closed last week and is being torn up

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Lacombe County man gets six-month house arrest for evading police

Defence argues he needs to be able to still provide for children at home.

Lost Neil Young and Joni Mitchell concert recordings uncovered by archivists

Live concert recordings of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell considered lost for… Continue reading

Quebec police investigating after Premier Philippe Couillard’s boat sinks

SAINT-PRIME, Que. — Authorities are investigating after a fishing boat belonging to… Continue reading

New Brunswick Speaker apologizes for comments deemed as harassment

FREDERICTON — The Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature has issued a… Continue reading

Funerals held today for two people killed in Toronto’s Danforth shooting

TORONTO — Mourners converged on two private funeral services on Monday to… Continue reading

Manitoba government moves a step closer to carbon price for large emitters

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is moving a step closer to charging… Continue reading

Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

NEW YORK — Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a… Continue reading

Bombardier gets US$303-million order for commuter trains to serve Greater Paris

MONTREAL — Bombardier’s rail division has received an order for 36 Francilien… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month