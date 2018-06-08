Innisfail’s Carson Kowaski, representing Canada at the 2018 UCI BMX World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, finished fourth overall in his age group. (Facebook photo)

13-year-old Innisfail BMXer fourth at World Championships

Red Deer’s Molly Simpson makes semifinal at Worlds

Carson Kowaski completed the ride of a lifetime this week at the 2018 BMX World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The 13-year-old from Innisfail, who is representing Canada and the Red Deer BMX Club at the event finished fourth overall in his age group in the Challenge Division.

Kowaski was second in each of his motos, then second in both the quarter and semifinals, before the fourth-place finish in the final.

He was among 61 competitors in his 13 boys age group from 24 different countries.

Red Deer’s Molly Simpson also qualified for a semifinal in the 16 Girls age group, but just missed out on the final.


