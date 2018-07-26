6 Florida players face disciplinary action after altercation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Six Florida football players, including top receiver Tyrie Cleveland and highly touted freshman quarterback Emory Jones, are facing university disciplinary action following an on-campus altercation that included the brandishing of Airsoft guns that resembled assault rifles.

Cleveland, Jones, receiver Kadarius Toney, defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, receiver Rick Wells and tight end Kemore Gamble were not charged following a University Police Department investigation. Officers referred the matter to the school’s Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution department.

Toney and Campbell were recommended to the board for having Airsoft guns, which have a plastic body and shoot plastic projectiles. Cleveland, Jones, Wells and Gamble were recommended for lying to police officers.

Coach Dan Mullen said in a statement Thursday he was aware of the May 28 incident immediately and followed campus protocol, which likely will include education and a student code of conduct hearing that could lead to punishment.

“This has been an opportunity for us to educate our players about the dangers and negative perceptions that can occur when conflict arises, and how important honesty and good decision making is,” Mullen said.

It’s the latest incident involving off-field behaviour for Mullen’s team.

Incoming freshman Justin Watkins was suspended earlier this week indefinitely following his arrest for allegedly hitting his girlfriend. It was his second arrest in 10 weeks and led to four charges, including third-degree felonies for false imprisonment/kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation.

It’s unlikely Watkins will play for the Gators.

Cleveland, Jones and the others got into a confrontation with Gainesville resident Devante’ Zachery, nicknamed “Tay Bang,” outside a residential complex. Tight end C’yontai Lewis and Zachery had been friends, according to the police report, before the 21-year-old Zachery complained about losing bets he placed during the team’s 4-7 season in 2017 that led to coach Jim McElwain’s departure.

Zachery and some friends were outside the residence hall when confronted by the football players. Zachery’s group soon drove away in vehicles yelling, “We coming back strapped,” according to the report.

One player told police that upon its return, Zachery’s group wielded a baseball bat and pointed a red laser at the chest of one player. Another member of the group said, “Come any closer, I’ll spray you.”

Zachery told officers one player had an assault rifle. The orange tip of Toney’s Airsoft gun was painted black to resemble a real rifle, the report stated.

Everyone involved scattered at the sound of police sirens. Players initially denied involvement when approached by police.

Ten players were questioned, according to the report.

It wasn’t the first time Cleveland and Wells have been involved in incidents involving Airsoft guns. In 2016, each was charged with criminal mischief for discharging a weapon that caused property damage at the residential complex. Both were suspended for the season opener.

Previous story
Local Sports: Baseball’s Zach Olson putting up impressive numbers
Next story
Ledecky wins 200 free at US Nationals, Schmitt takes 2nd

Just Posted

Blacksmiths hammering steel during Lacombe Days

Blacksmiths will hammer away during Lacombe Days this weekend. The Blacksmith Shop… Continue reading

Keep your eye open for creeping bellflower

Noxious weed spreads in Red Deer

Concession services are coming to Servus Arena

Food and beverages will be available at Red Deer arena

Chinese students visit Wolf Creek Public Schools

Student ambassadors make visitors feel welcome

Red Deer Hospice Handbag Luncheon fundraiser set for Sept. 12

Tickets for bi-annual fundraiser go on sale Aug. 1

WATCH: Street party kicks off Lacombe Days

Central Alberta Youth Unlimited hosted the event Thursday night on 50 Street in the downtown

Gligic returns home to Glen Abbey, fires first-round 69 at RBC Canadian Open

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Michael Gligic has lined up hundreds of shots at… Continue reading

Letter warns UNESCO about Olympic impact in Banff National Park

CALGARY — A Canadian environmental group wants a United Nations agency to… Continue reading

Mutated strains of HIV in Saskatchewan causing illness quicker: study

AMSTERDAM — Research suggests mutated strains of HIV circulating in Saskatchewan are… Continue reading

Coke is hoping to turn free water machine into a cash stream

NEW YORK — Can a machine that dispenses water for free also… Continue reading

Cameco: uranium prices too low to restart McArthur River mine operation

SASKATOON — Cameco Corp. had to lay off hundreds of employees at… Continue reading

Oilsands companies upbeat about future as Q2 results reveal gains and setbacks

CALGARY — Higher oil prices and signs that pipelines will be built… Continue reading

Latest calf born to endangered killer whales dies off British Columbia

VANCOUVER — A female killer whale has been spotted in the waters… Continue reading

Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are the now the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month