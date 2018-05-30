76ers investigate critical tweets linked to Colangelo

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are investigating whether team president Bryan Colangelo used Twitter accounts to anonymously trash some of his own players and fellow executives and to defend himself against criticism from fans and the sports media.

The five accounts took aim at Philadelphia players Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie, Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri and former Sixers players Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel, according to a report by The Ringer website.

Colangelo acknowledged using one of the accounts to monitor the NBA industry and other current events, but said he wasn’t familiar with the other four and didn’t know who was behind them.

“The allegations are serious and we have commenced an independent investigation into the matter,” the Sixers said Wednesday in a statement. “We will report the results of that investigation as soon as it is concluded.”

Embiid, the 24-year-old All-Star centre, tweeted that he didn’t believe the report.

“I don’t believe the story. That would just be insane,” he wrote.

The Ringer said in its report that it has been monitoring the accounts since February, when it received an anonymous tip about the accounts. The site said it does not know the source of the tip, but archived and monitored the tweets themselves and found connections between the accounts.

The Ringer said it initially asked the Sixers about just two of the five accounts to see if anything would change with the other three after its query, and the same day the other three accounts were made private.

Colangelo was hired as president of basketball operations for Philadelphia in April 2016. He served as Toronto’s general manager from 2006-2013.

Colangelo, the son of longtime sports executive Jerry Colangelo, stepped in with the Sixers after Hinkie resigned. He lost his GM job in Toronto after the Raptors missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, and Ujiri took over basketball operations.

According to The Ringer, one of the Twitter accounts it connected to Colangelo downplayed Hinkie’s role in the franchise’s turnaround. It also lamented in another post that Ujiri hadn’t done anything to make the Raptors better.

Another account accused Embiid of “playing like a toddler having tantrums,” and one criticized Fultz for his work with his “so called mentor/father figure.”

Previous story
Canadian Peter Polansky drops first-round match at French Open in four sets
Next story
WATCH: Red Deer Muay Thai fighters prepare for competition in U.S.

Just Posted

Updated: Canadian Pacific Rail reaches agreement with Teamsters to end strike

Negotiations continue with federal mediators

Kinder Morgan Canada share target cut as growth hopes fall post pipeline deal

CALGARY — Analysts at CIBC have cut their target share price for… Continue reading

‘Betrayed’ Canadians could launch unprecedented protests over pipeline: activist

VANCOUVER — Outrage over the federal government’s announcement about buying the Trans… Continue reading

CP Rail train operators on strike; signal workers reach agreement

MONTREAL — Canadian Pacific Rail’s more than 3,000 train operators walked off… Continue reading

Celebrities, activists, and Barr react to ‘Roseanne’ news

Reaction to ABC’s cancellation of its hit reboot of “Roseanne” after star… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer Muay Thai fighters prepare for competition in U.S.

Stephanie Schmale and Jennifer Wiebe will compete in the TBA Classic June 21-24

Red Deer cell phone store robbed

Police searching for three male suspects

Stettler Mounties warn of “gypsy paving” scam

A paving scam has returned to the Stettler area and police warn… Continue reading

WestJet expecting delays after computer system outage, advise arriving early

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it’s experiencing a computer system outage… Continue reading

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target… Continue reading

Commuter chaos avoided despite strike by CP Rail train conductors

MONTREAL — Canada’s three largest cities avoided commuter chaos this morning after… Continue reading

Serena’s ‘Wakanda-inspired’ bodysuit about more than fashion

PARIS — Serena Williams considers the black bodysuit she wore at the… Continue reading

Walmart offers employees new perk: cheap access to college

NEW YORK — Walmart is offering its employees a new perk: affordable… Continue reading

East Coast warned about beetles that have laid waste to Quebec, Ontario trees

FREDERICTON — The Maritimes are being warned about the arrival of an… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month