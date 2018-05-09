Seattle Mariners starting pitcher James Paxton, from Ladner, B.C., reacts after throwing a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays in American League MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday May 8, 2018. Paxton is the first Canadian to have a no-hitter since Toronto’s Dick Fowler did it for the Philadelphia Athletics in 1945. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill

A day later, James Paxton feels like he hasn’t stopped talking about his no-hitter for the Mariners

May 09—TORONTO — James Paxton hasn’t had much of a chance to sit and reminisce about his no-hitter on Tuesday night against the Blue Jays. In his mind, he feels like he’s been too busy discussing it to actually let it sink in.

“I don’t think I’ve stopped talking since the game ended,” he joked.

While does have good sense of humor and is always willing and candid to talk to the media or just have a conversation, Paxton by nature is pretty quiet. In a clubhouse with Felix Hernandez, Robinson Cano, Dee Gordon, Ryon Healy, Mike Zunino and Guillermo Heredia, there is plenty of talking being done before and after games at very loud levels. Paxton, when he’s not doing his detailed daily preparation work, often can be found sitting quietly at his locker observing the cacophony instead of joining it.

But when you throw your first career no-hitter and you do it in your home country of Canada against the team that originally drafted you out of college, well, there’s been more than a few members of the media, friends and family that want to relive it with you.

“It’s been hard,” he said. “Since I went back to the hotel, I was on the phone for like three hours, and then my buddy came and we had a beer and more talking, then I got a few hours of sleep and then had three interviews this morning. And once I got here (at the Rogers Centre), I’ve been talking to media ever since. It’s been a whirlwind.”

Paxton wasn’t complaining about the situation, more just marveling at the interest. It’s forced him out of his comfort zone. And he’ll happily do that given the situation and the accomplishment.

“It’s worth it, absolutely,” he said. “Like they say: ‘Don’t do anything great if you can’t handle the congratulations.’ It’s definitely been crazy.”

Part of what made his no-hitter even more special is that it was televised for everyone in his hometown of Ladner, British Columbia. Normally, Mariners games are not televised there unless people have an MLB.tv or MLB Extra Innings subscription. But because the Mariners were playing the Blue Jays, it was broadcast across Canada on Rogers Sportsnet. They saw all saw his special moment.

“Everyone was watching,” he said. “I got all kinds of text messages and videos of people watching the last out. It was pretty amazing.”

Paxton hopes that his accomplishment will really sink in for him soon.

“It’s starting to,” he said. “I think it will once all of this starts to slow down a little bit. But for right now, I’m just still riding the wave. And it’s a pretty good wave.”

