A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers in the world, Kevin Martin went rogue to make the sport more lucrative for athletes and more marketable.

The 51-year-old from Edmonton was inducted into the World Curling Hall of Fame on Tuesday at the 361 World Men’s Curling Championship in Las Vegas.

“I’m proud to be part of that group who have loved the sport and seen it grow and helped build it to where it is today,” Martin said following his induction ceremony at the Orleans Arena.

“There’s so many people in this Hall of Fame that have done a lot for game, yes on the ice, there are many curlers, but some great builders.”

Martin joined Elmer Freytag of the United States Curling Association, who was inducted posthumously, and World Curling Federation board member Young C. Kim of South Korea in this year’s class of inductees.

An Olympic and world champion and four-time Canadian champion, Martin might have won more titles had he not been a ringleader of a player-led boycott of the Canadian championship from 2001 through 2003 to wring financial concessions out of what was then the Canadian Curling Association.

He championed the World Curling Tour, where curlers are paid to wear their teams’ sponsors crests and win prize money. Martin wanted curlers to have similar financial compensation at the Brier.

The WCT’s Grand Slam is now eight events offering just over $2 million in prize money.

Curling teams at the national men’s and women’s championship now receive money from Curling Canada for wearing the event sponsors’ crests, with the winning teams earning the most at $40,000.

Prize money for the association’s Canada Cup and the Continental Cup of Curling also rose exponentially.

Martin’s fingerprints are all over those developments, according to Brad Gushue, who is skipping Canada at the world championship.

“What he did in the development of the Grand Slam was extremely important,” Gushue said. “The Brier now, as least we make some money at it, whereas before, you’d spend a week (there) and lose money.”

Martin said the athletes exercising their collective power to bring about change is an important piece of his legacy.

“To get the players together as a group and understanding that together we’re way stronger and what we think actually matters,” he said.

“I think over the years, the powers that be, the World Curling Federation or Curling Canada, I think they agree.”

On the ice, “K-Mart” or “The Old Bear” was formidable.

“He had a solid belief that he could do it all,” said Jules Owchar, Martin’s coach of 30 years. “There was no one who practised harder than he did. He made sure of that.

“He was well-organized and he always made sure to get the best team and tried to go at it professionally.”

Early in Gushue’s career, Martin was his nemesis, but he also became a mentor as Gushue joined the team as their alternate player for the 2013 Olympic trials.

“You knew if you left him a shot, he was likely going to make it,” Gushue said. “You could play a perfect end, look like you were going to steal one or two and all of a sudden you look up and he’s got a three because he made a run double.

“He had all the weapons. The big weight, the finesse. Definitely one of the legends in the game and in my opinion he’s the greatest curler of all time.”

The pressure on Canada’s curling teams in international competition is intense, particularly at an Olympic Games.

Martin, third John Morris, second Marc Kennedy and lead Ben Hebert were in the glare of that spotlight in 2010 in Vancouver. They went undefeated to win the gold medal.

“I feel that team was the best curling team that has ever played the game so far,” Martin said. “We were very fortunate that team got together and had a home Olympics.

“I’m not sure all that pressure, which is real, didn’t actually help us. I kind of think it really did help get us focused on the job at hand and we played extremely well for that entire Olympics. That’s something I’ll never forget.”

Martin won 18 Grand Slam titles and retired in 2014. He’s still in the game as a television commentator and instructor.

His nickname “The Old Bear” came courtesy of former teammate Kevin Park in the 1990s.

“Just the way I was built. Big legs, big butt like Jack Nicklaus and the same type of attitude towards sports he thought,” Martin explained. “He actually started calling me ‘the bear’ and it got switched to ‘the old bear.”’

Previous story
Canada’s Gushue getting a feel for Vegas, on and off the curling ice
Next story
Allan Cup challenge never gets easier for Lacombe Generals

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month