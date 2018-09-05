Aaron Sanchez strikes out eight for first win since June 3 as Jays thump Rays

Blue Jays 10 Rays 3

TORONTO — Aaron Sanchez tied a season high with eight strikeouts, Aledmys Diaz hit his 17th home run as part of an early offensive explosion, and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided the sweep with a 10-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Making his third start since coming off the disabled list Aug. 25, Sanchez gave up three earned runs on six hits against two walks in a 98-pitch, six-inning performance for his first win since June 3.

Diaz finished 2 for 4, adding a double, a walk and two runs scored for Toronto (63-76). Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Devon Travis each went 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored, while Billy McKinney added his fourth homer as the Jays pounded out 16 hits.

Sanchez (4-5) pitched just 36 innings over eight starts in 2017 due to a nagging blister after going 15-2 in a 2016 campaign that saw him lead the American League with a 3.00 earned-run average.

In two starts since returning from a freak injury suffered back in June where he got a finger on his pitching hand caught in a piece of luggage, Sanchez had an 11.88 earned-run average in a pair no decisions.

But after some early struggles Thursday, the big right-hander settled down for his first quality start since June 15, striking out eight batters for the fourth time in 2018.

Tampa starter Tyler Glasnow lasted just 2/3 of an inning, giving up seven earned runs on five hits with two walks, two wild pitches and two strikeouts in the shortest outing of his career as a starter.

Kevin Kiermaier went deep twice against Sanchez for his fifth and sixth homers for Tampa Bay (75-64).

The Rays came in leading the season series 9-2, including Tuesday’s 4-0 victory — Tampa’s third shutout over its division rivals of 2018. The visitors were also a season-best 12 games over .500, having won four in a row and 13 of their last 15.

Toronto, meanwhile, had lost seven of its last nine and avoided going 15 games under .500 for the first time since Sept. 26, 2013.

The Jays jumped on Glasnow in a bat-around first inning thanks to RBI singles by Justin Smoak, Kendrys Morales and Gurriel before Diaz blasted his 17th home run of the season to left to give Sanchez a comfortable 6-0 cushion.

Glasnow (1-5) then put two more runners on before Tampa manager Kevin Cash had seen enough, but Travis singled off Andrew Kittredge to score McKinney on Toronto’s sixth hit of the night to make it 7-0.

The surge assured the Jays would avoid an ignominious place in baseball history after the Rays came in having held Toronto to five or fewer hits in seven straight games to tie the major league record (since 1920) set by the Baltimore Orioles against the Washington Senators in the late 1960s.

Having won the first two games of the series by a combined 11-1 score, Tampa responded with Kiermaier’s solo shot to left centre in the top of the second.

The Rays then loaded the bases with two outs in the second, with Sanchez walking Mallex Smith to make it 7-2.

But the Jays starter rebounded by striking out Matt Duffy for the second time to end the threat.

Toronto loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but Kittredge stuck out both Danny Jansen and Jonathan Davis, who was making major league debut.

Kiermaier almost took Sanchez deep again in the top of the third, only to watch as Randal Grichuk leapt to make a great catch at the wall in right to end the inning.

The Rays centre-fielder waited between first and second base for Grichuk, landing a playful shove on his opponent.

McKinney made it 8-2 with a solo shot into the second deck in right off Vidal Nuno in the bottom of the fifth before Kiermaier belted his second homer of the evening to dead centre in the top of the sixth to cut it to 8-3.

Kiermaier, who has three two-homer games in his career and finished the night 2 for 4, hit a pair against Toronto back on Aug. 23 last season.

Fellow rookie Rowdy Tellez pinch hit for Davis in the bottom of the inning, doubling home Diaz on the first pitch of his first major league at-bat.

Sanchez gave way to Ryan Tepera for the seventh before Grichuk added an RBI single in the bottom of the inning to make it 10-3.

Notes: Attendance was 17,872. … The Jays open a four-game series against the Josh Donaldson-less Cleveland Indians on Thursday. Toronto dealt the 2015 AL MVP to Cleveland last Friday for a player to be named later in the culmination of a messy divorce with the club. The Indians placed Donaldson on the disabled list so he can continue rehabbing a calf injury, meaning the 32-year-old third baseman will miss the series at Rogers Centre.

Previous story
RDC Kings Volleyball building towards hosting 2019 CCAA Nationals

Just Posted

Red Deer’s overdose prevention site is on its way

ATCO trailer to be moved to Safe Harbour

Red Deer café training people with barriers to employment

The Karma Café is part of Cosmos Group of Companies

RDSO’s request for $125,000 of annual city funding was denied over timing, not merit

Orchestra told to return to council with request during 2019 budget process

More police officers coming to fight crime in Red Deer this month

Mid-year budget approvals include $1 million for creek realignment

Updated: Big year ahead for Red Deer College

Enrolment increases about two per cent in non-apprenticeship programs

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Gardening: Fall is headed this way

Shorter days and cooler nights are signals that can’t be ignored, fall… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor ‘struggling to get his speech back:’ family

SASKATOON — One of 13 players who survived a hockey bus crash… Continue reading

Former Canadian, American hostages engaged in custody battle

OTTAWA — Newly unsealed court documents are giving a window into a… Continue reading

Culture battle remains at NAFTA talks, with status of Super Bowl ads unresolved

WASHINGTON — While Donald Trump has waged a public war with defiant… Continue reading

Warning issued in Banff National Park after female wolf approaches campers

BANFF, Alta. — A warning is in effect in Banff National Park… Continue reading

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pouring cold water on Alberta’s… Continue reading

Gordon, never a hurricane, killed child in mobile home

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. — Tropical Storm Gordon never became a hurricane but… Continue reading

Fears rise, goods like diapers vanish in Iran currency crash

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s rial fell to a record low on Wednesday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month