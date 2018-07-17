Centre Adam Henrique is staying with the the Anaheim Ducks. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Adam Henrique signs $29.1M, 5-year extension with Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Centre Adam Henrique has signed a $29.1 million, five-year contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks.

The deal announced Monday runs through the 2023-24 season and allows Henrique to avoid free agency next summer.

“That was a goal for me, just to get something done this summer if the team wanted to as well,” he said on a conference call. “I’m very happy we have it done now and can just focus on training and get ready for camp and the upcoming season.”

Henrique had a combined 24 goals and 26 assists in 81 games with Anaheim and New Jersey last season. He was acquired from the Devils for defenceman Sami Vatanen and a conditional draft pick in November.

“It was a seamless fit and I don’t think you can overlook that,” Henrique said about the transition. “That was a big reason why I wanted to stay and why I was so comfortable.”

The 28-year-old centre led Anaheim with eight game-winning goals (third in the NHL), tied for second in goals and tied for third in power-play goals with four in 57 games.

Henrique posted the second-longest point streak to start a career in Anaheim at five games.

As a youngster growing up in Canada, Henrique was a fan of Disney’s “Mighty Ducks” movies that inspired the team’s name.

“They were always one of my favourite teams growing up, which obviously makes this a little more special,” he said.

He had a career-high 30 goals in 2015-16 with the Devils, who selected him 82nd overall in the third round of the 2008 NHL draft.

