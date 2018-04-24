Adonis Stevenson to defend WBC light-heavyweight title in Toronto

Adonis Stevenson says Toronto is the place to be for sports in Canada.

The World Boxing Council light heavyweight champion from Blainville, Que., is to make his ninth title defence at the Air Canada Centre on May 19 in a bout his promoter Yvon Michel had hoped to stage in Montreal.

Stevenson said it was not his decision where the fight would take place and that his manager Al Haymon insisted it be in Toronto.

“I’m happy to fight in Toronto,” Stevenson said Tuesday in a telephone interview. “It’s a big city and it’s big for sports.

“You have the Raptors, soccer, hockey. All the sports there are successful. It’s the place to be. But they don’t have a lot of boxing. There’s a lot of boxing shows in Montreal. This is an opportunity to show them boxing. (U.S. specialty channel) Showtime is coming. It’s good for Toronto too.”

However, the boxers arrived for the fight announcement to find the city in mourning for the victims of an incident that saw a driver ram his van into pedestrians on a city sidewalk — not the ideal time to be promoting a sports event.

“It’s very sad,” Stevenson said. “I don’t believe it happened in Canada. My condolences to all the families.”

Stevenson (29-1) already made a title defence at Ricoh Coliseum in Toronto in 2015 against unheralded Tommy Karpency, but this one promises to be a bigger fight against a respected opponent in Jack (22-1-2), a Swedish former two-time world champion who fights for Mayweather Promotions out of Las Vegas.

Jack is the former WBC super-middleweight champion who moved up one weight class to become World Boxing Association light-heavyweight champ with a win over Briton Nathan Cleverly in August. However, he vacated that title rather than face mandatory challenger Dmitry Bivol and turned his attention to Stevenson.

The power-punching Stevenson will be seeking a 25th career knockout. The 40-year-old’s weapon of choice is a devastating left hand, which he used to knock out Chad Dawson in only 76 seconds to win the WBC belt in 2013.

Since then he has been criticized for ducking tough opponents in favour of easier competition like in his last bout, a third-round stoppage of Poland’s Andrzej Fonfara in Montreal in June. He was once famously called Adonis “Chickenson” by former three-belt champion Sergey (Krusher) Kovalev in a bid to goad him into a showdown.

Stevenson insists that it is his manager who picks his opponents and that he is willing to take on anyone, anywhere.

But he has also managed to avoid making mandatory defences against the WBC’s top-ranked contender, which are supposed to happen once a year. Stevenson’s last mandatory was against Tony Bellew in 2013.

Since 2015, his mandatory challenger was Eleider Alvarez, a Colombian based in Montreal who is also promoted by Michel. Alvarez repeatedly agreed to step aside so the champion could face other opponents, but threatened to put his foot down when the Jack fight was announced, saying he has waited long enough for a chance to win a world title and the big money that goes with it.

That problem was solved last week when 34-year-old Alvarez (23-0) surrendered his WBC status in order to take on Kovalev (32-2-1) this summer. The Russian now holds only the World Boxing Organization belt.

Meanwhile, Michel has been under pressure dealing with the Stevenson clan. When he announced the January the fight would be in Montreal, Stevenson called it “fake news” on Twitter. The two sides looked to be in a standoff.

This week, a compromise deal was struck — the bout is to be in Toronto, but with the same undercard fighters from Michel’s stable including talented light middleweight Mikael Zewski (30-1) of Trois-Rivieres, Que.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and Toronto promoter Lee Baxter are also involved in staging the fight card.

“It is the first title fight that the venue will host,” MLSE senior vice-president Wayne Zronik said in a statement. “We’ve worked with this group before to bring world-class boxing to the city and are excited for the return of championship boxing to Toronto.”

Previous story
Maple Leafs hope for new ending in Game 7 against Bruins

Just Posted

Medicine River Wildlife Centre does not receive provincial grant for new wildlife hospital

The Medicine River Wildlife Centre is $440,000 short for its new wildlife… Continue reading

Lacombe’s Cow Patti theatre raises $36,000 for local charities

New season will be announced in July

Leaky Lacombe curling rink roof to be replaced

A 2015 hailstorm is believed to be the reason for the Lacombe… Continue reading

Red Deer College allows PDD students to pursue higher education

Inclusion Alberta accepts applications for non-credit students

Late start to seeding season doesn’t worry Central Alberta farmers

A late start to seeding doesn’t faze one Central Alberta farmer. Terry… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

Mane Event rides into Red Deer

A weekend for the horses comes to Red Deer, as the Westerner… Continue reading

Edmonton retiree robbed of $210K in silver bars police investigating

EDMONTON — Police are hoping that they can provide a silver lining… Continue reading

Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released

The findings of investigation into the plane crash that killed four set to be released.

MPAA head says theatres will survive rise of streaming sites

LAS VEGAS — Two film industry leaders told theatre owners Tuesday that… Continue reading

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Preventing people from using vehicles as deadly weapons is a difficult task… Continue reading

These presidential presents are a little peculiar

What kind of gift do you give the leader of the free… Continue reading

A powerful memorial remembers the victims of lynching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a somber,… Continue reading

Mysterious mummy found in Iran could be father of last shah

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Construction workers in Iran may have unearthed… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month