After wet weekend in Indy, racing begins at Brickyard

INDIANAPOLIS — Following two solid days of rain, the first of two NASCAR races is under way in Indianapolis.

The Xfinity Series race started shortly after 10 a.m. local time in Indianapolis with temperatures in the high 50s.

That’s still better than this weekend when rain washed out both the Xfinity race originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday’s Brickyard 400.

Inclement weather also cancelled practice and qualifying for both series, meaning all drivers were scheduled to be driving around the historic 2.5-mile for the first and only time this week Monday.

The Brickyard 400 was scheduled to begin Monday afternoon. It is the final regular season race on this season’s schedule and the starting grid was determined by points.

Michael Marot, The Associated Press

