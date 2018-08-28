Agent: Auger-Aliassime “fine” after retiring from US Open with heart palpitations

The agent of Felix Auger-Aliassime says the Canadian teenager is “feeling fine” less than 24 hours after he was forced to retire from his first-round match at the U.S. Open.

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime ended his Monday night match against fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the third set with heart palpitations. He was trailing 5-7, 7-5, 4-1.

Agent Bernard Duchesneau told The Canadian Press Tuesday that the heat and humidity in New York caused the palpitations, and that Auger-Aliassime was feeling back to normal ”maybe an hour after the match.”

Duchesneau said Auger-Aliassime saw the ATP Tour doctor briefly Monday night, but added that the Montreal native was not required to see a specialist or undergo any further tests at a hospital.

Auger-Aliassime’s decision to stop the match — his debut in a Grand Slam main draw — put a heartbreaking end to a much-hyped contest between Canada’s top young tennis stars and good friends.

Auger-Aliassime was seen grimacing and clutching his chest early in the third set before taking a medical time out. An ATP doctor measured his heart rate on court and tried to get the palpitations under control by dumping a bottle of cold water over Auger-Aliassime’s head.

A visibly upset Auger-Aliassime decided to withdraw when symptoms persisted, burying his face in a towel and starting to cry before being comforted by Shapovalov on the sidelines.

